Vaccinated U.K. Travelers Free to Travel to Cyprus from May 1st

In news from Cyprus, U.K. nationals who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will be allowed to visit the island as of May 1.

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios told reporters late last week that Cyprus officials have already informed the UK government of its decision. Kathimerini quoted him saying:

“They can come here without needing a negative Covid-19 test and without needing to quarantine.”

According to Perdios, the government also decided that tourists from the UK would be allowed into Cyprus as of April 1, provided that the UK is categorized as a green country under the new traffic lights color classification – green, orange and red, plus a fourth grey category – which came into effect on March 1.

Those travelers from grey countries will only be allowed into Cyprus under a special permit. The government says random samples from travelers will be taken upon arrival.

Officials also warned that those who arrive in the country must observe the health protocols in force aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, meaning wearing a face mask, social distancing, and observing basic personal hygiene.

Source: ekathimerini