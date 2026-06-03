The Short-Term Accommodation Managers Association (STAMA) is fiercely opposing a new Greek law that counts Airbnb-style beds toward a destination’s total tourism carrying capacity.

STAMA claims that treating vacation rentals and traditional hotels as identical hospitality models distorts the true picture of local tourism pressure, arguing that infrastructure quality matters more than bed counts.

Industry leadership rejects the label of overtourism for Greece, calling it a localized, highly seasonal phenomenon that cannot be solved with blanket state restrictions.

for Greece, calling it a localized, highly seasonal phenomenon that cannot be solved with blanket state restrictions. The association is fighting proposals to hand over the enforcement to local municipalities, calling instead for centralized audits handled by independent bodies using tax authority metrics.

For years, the explosive growth of short-term rentals across Greece has operated in a data vacuum, decoupled from the rigid urban planning metrics imposed on traditional hotels. However, a sweeping legislative update threatens to drag every Airbnb and VRBO bed into the light. The revised Special Spatial Framework for Tourism—which concluded its fierce public consultation phase on May 25—seeks to establish strict ecological and structural boundaries for the country’s most congested destinations.

At the heart of the corporate backlash is a mandate to calculate a region’s carrying capacity by aggregating all available tourist beds, regardless of whether they sit in a five-star resort or a converted village home. STAMA has launched an aggressive defense against this methodology, arguing that counting short-term rental beds alongside hotel inventory creates a fundamentally distorted view of environmental and social pressure. Yet, for residents navigating crowded town squares and straining water tables, a tourist remains a tourist, regardless of who holds the keys.

The Geometry of Coexistence

STAMA’s core argument relies on shifting the blame from tourist numbers to the public state itself. The association asserts that the intensity of seasonal pressure on islands cannot be reduced to a basic headcount on a spreadsheet.

Instead, the lobby group claims that infrastructure adequacy, public-space management, and the operational efficiency of local destinations dictate the real tourism burden. According to industry representatives, a residential home operating on a digital platform utilizes existing infrastructure differently than a purpose-built hotel complex. Furthermore, STAMA has openly questioned the broader use of the term “overtourism” in Greece, arguing that the nation faces a fragmented patchwork of highly localized seasonal spikes rather than a uniform crisis, making sweeping “horizontal” restrictions fundamentally unfair.

The Data Feud and Municipal Control

The leadership of the short-term rental sector views the upcoming spatial framework not as a protective measure, but as a blunt instrument that could sabotage the broader economy through faulty math.

Statement from STAMA Greece Leadership:

“Hotels and homes operating through platforms function in completely different ways. If they are measured identically, the result is a misleading picture of what is really happening in a destination,” said Vassilis Argirakis, President of STAMA Greece.

STAMA is deeply concerned about who gets to run these numbers. The association strongly opposes proposals that would hand over carrying-capacity studies and localized restrictions to municipal governments, warning that it will create a chaotic ecosystem of different speeds and inconsistent rules across the country. Instead, the lobby is demanding that studies be conducted by independent bodies using a single, unified methodology based exclusively on data from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE)—the only institution holding a complete ledger of the short-term rental market.

Mapping the New Boundaries of Growth

The contested legislation represents a broader, overdue effort by Athens to categorize the country into distinct tourism zones, establishing clear rules for where growth can continue and where the brakes must be slammed.

Policy Objective Legislative Mechanism Carrying-Capacity Audits Unified counting of hotel and short-term rental bed capacities. Zoning Realignment Creation of strict growth tiers for high-pressure destinations. Infrastructure Benchmarks Factoring water, waste, and road capacity into regional limits. Data Centralization Ongoing dispute over municipal control vs. AADE revenue tracking.

Ultimately, the friction between STAMA and the Ministry of Environment underlines a deeper crisis of identity for Greek tourism. For decades, the industry measured success purely by arrival numbers, celebrating record-breaking summers year after year. Now, as old stone pipes groan under the weight of peak-season demands and locals find themselves priced out of their own rental markets, the state is attempting to count the true cost of every pillow. Whether the short-term rental sector successfully exempts itself from the ledger remains the pivotal question for the future of the landscape.