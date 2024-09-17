An Evening of Music with Dimitris Chourdakis and Alma Band

Free concert featuring Dimitris Chourdakis and Alma music band

Supported by the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Hersonissos

Scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at 8:30 PM

Outdoor venue at the International Exhibition Center in Gournes Pedidos

Experience a fusion of modern and traditional sounds

The Cultural Association of Gournes Pedidos, known as “Progress,” is thrilled to host an exceptional concert with the talented Dimitris Chourdakis and the renowned Alma music band. With the support of the Region of Crete, this musical event promises to be an extraordinary experience for all attendees. It will take place at the outdoor setting of the International Exhibition Center in Gournes Pedidos, formerly the American Base, and offers free entry.

A Blend of Sounds and Styles

Attendees will enjoy an electrifying night where modern and traditional tunes collide, creating a harmonious yet dynamic musical palette. This concert embraces the notion that music knows no boundaries, as it emerges from the soul, aiming to touch the human spirit profoundly. The Municipality of Hersonissos lends its support to this celebration of cultural soundscapes.

Performers:

Dimitris Chourdakis: Lead vocals, guitar

Christos Zioutis: Violin, vocals

Giorgos Makris: Electric guitar

Aris Terzakis: Electric bass, vocals

Stefanos Petras: Drums

Join an evening of musical magic and let the vibrant, soulful performances of Dimitris and Alma band transport you through a unique auditory journey.