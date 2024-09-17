An Evening of Music with Dimitris Chourdakis and Alma Band

- Free concert featuring Dimitris Chourdakis and Alma music band
- Supported by the Region of Crete and the Municipality of Hersonissos
- Scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at 8:30 PM
- Outdoor venue at the International Exhibition Center in Gournes Pedidos
- Experience a fusion of modern and traditional sounds
The Cultural Association of Gournes Pedidos, known as “Progress,” is thrilled to host an exceptional concert with the talented Dimitris Chourdakis and the renowned Alma music band. With the support of the Region of Crete, this musical event promises to be an extraordinary experience for all attendees. It will take place at the outdoor setting of the International Exhibition Center in Gournes Pedidos, formerly the American Base, and offers free entry.
A Blend of Sounds and Styles
Attendees will enjoy an electrifying night where modern and traditional tunes collide, creating a harmonious yet dynamic musical palette. This concert embraces the notion that music knows no boundaries, as it emerges from the soul, aiming to touch the human spirit profoundly. The Municipality of Hersonissos lends its support to this celebration of cultural soundscapes.
Performers:
- Dimitris Chourdakis: Lead vocals, guitar
- Christos Zioutis: Violin, vocals
- Giorgos Makris: Electric guitar
- Aris Terzakis: Electric bass, vocals
- Stefanos Petras: Drums
Join an evening of musical magic and let the vibrant, soulful performances of Dimitris and Alma band transport you through a unique auditory journey.