In 2025, Jet2 Will Offer Weekly Flights to Crete, Rhodes and Zakynthos from London Luton Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced a significant step in their growth by initiating flights and holiday packages from London Luton Airport for Summer 2025, establishing it as their 13th UK base. They have released a range of 17 sun-soaked destinations across Europe, the Canary Islands, and the Mediterranean. These services will commence on April 1, 2025, with the inaugural flight heading to Majorca.



This move is in response to robust demand for their renowned flights and holiday packages, drawing interest from customers and independent travel agents in London, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, and Hertfordshire. The development continues Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ expansion strategy in Southern England, following successful launches at Bristol, Liverpool, and Bournemouth.



Thanks to this expansion, travellers and independent travel agents in the region gain access to the companies’ leisure flights and ATOL-protected package holidays. They will also experience the superior customer service that has earned the brand accolades like the Which? Travel Brand of the Year for three consecutive years. Furthermore, Jet2.com ranks as a Which? Recommended Provider for nine years, and Jet2holidays for six years.

Jet2’s first summer at London Luton Airport

As Jet2.com and Jet2holidays kick off their first summer at London Luton Airport, they will offer 430,000 seats and operate up to 36 weekly flights. This includes frequent flights to popular spots across the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, and Turkey and weekly flights to Greece, Italy, and Madeira. Notably, Girona, Madeira, and Verona are exclusive to this airport base.

Mainland Spain

Alicante – Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

– Up to four weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) Girona – Weekly Sunday services.

– Weekly Sunday services. Reus – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Thursday)

Canary Islands

Fuerteventura – Weekly Sunday services.

– Weekly Sunday services. Gran Canaria – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

– Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) Lanzarote – Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday)

– Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Friday) Tenerife – Up to three weekly services (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Balearic Islands

Ibiza – Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday)

– Up to two weekly services (Monday and Friday) Majorca – Up to six weekly services (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Portugal

Faro – Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday)

– Up to four weekly services (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) Madeira – Weekly Monday services.

Greece

Crete (Heraklion) – Weekly Wednesday services.

– Weekly Wednesday services. Rhodes – Weekly Saturday services.

– Weekly Saturday services. Zante – Weekly Wednesday services.

Turkey

Antalya – Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday)

– Up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday) Dalaman – Up to two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday)

Italy

Verona – Weekly Wednesday services.



For the 2025 summer season, the company will use two brand-new Airbus A321neo aircrafts to transport travellers from London Luton Airport on Jet2.com flights and Jet2holidays package trips. These packages include a generous 22kg baggage allowance, customer assistance in resorts, and ATOL protection, all presented with their valued VIP service.



Travellers departing from London Luton Airport can book their Jet2holidays online, through the mobile app, via phone, or with independent travel agents. The award-winning travel agent team will collaborate with local agents to equip them with the necessary knowledge to promote Jet2holidays, enhancing their business potential.