Trivago Collaborates with TUI to Offer New Activities Feature

Pin 0 Shares

trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, announced today a collaboration with TUI Group, the world’s leading tourism group, to provide trivago users with direct access to more than 55,000 excursions, activities and tickets. As trivago’s activities partner, TUI will power the new ‘Activities’ section on the trivago website.

trivago users will have direct access to a diverse portfolio of experiences, from guided tours and tickets for world renown landmarks and attractions, such as the One World Observatory, Colosseum and Harry Potter Studios, to unique activities, including sunset stadium climbs and double-decker bus dining. The majority of experiences will have immediate email confirmation and can be cancelled up to 24 hours before they start, offering peace of mind when booking. Axel Hefer, trivago CEO, had this to say:

“As we continue to diversify beyond the classic accommodation metasearch, we are excited to roll out our new ‘Activities’ offering in partnership with TUI. As we emerge from the pandemic, we see a great desire to travel and experience life again. Along with our core offering, we will now offer customers a wealth of opportunities to get out and adventure again, no matter their interests or locations.”

The ‘Activities’ offering is currently available in the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Russia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. David Schelp, CEO of TUI Musement, the Tours & Activities division of TUI Group added this: