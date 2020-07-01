Tripadvisor Rates 3 Greek Beaches in Top 10 of Europe

Pin 0 Shares

According to the German newspaper Bild, which cites a survey carried among Tripadvisor users, three of Europe’s top beaches are in amazing Greece. The German newspaper TRAVEL BOOK shows survey results, based on the views of millions of users compiled by the travel website Tripadvisor. The Greek beaches below are among the most fantastic stretches of sea and sand anywhere.

In the 2nd spot Kleftiko beach on Milos

Kleftiko Beach on the Cycladic island of Milos occupies the second spot on the list. As the article points out, visitors should expect a large beach, but the majestic crystal clear, turquoise waters are incomparable. It is situated in an isolated location and is only accessible by sea, i.e. by boat or kayak. But that shouldn’t discourage you: The Greek beach has been rated “excellent” 1057 times at Tripadvisor. The beach is also in the top 10 beaches in the world, according to TA.

On Incredible Crete, the 7th spot belongs to Elafonissi Beach

No one should miss this opportunity to bask in the majestic wonder of Elafonissi Beach. These waters, this sand. “Stunning. I would come back at any time,” a user on Tripadvisor noted. It is clear why Elafonissi beach is one of the most popular in Crete. This amazing beach in the far west of Crete also ranks in the top 25 in the world according to TA.

At number 9, Balos Beach on Crete

Balos Beach is located on the Gramvousa peninsula. Balos beach attracts swimmers with its fine, white shells and coral sand. Its waters are crystal clear and shallow, which is why the beach is also ideal for families with children.

Vacationers can either reach the lagoon by a dirt road (maximum speed 20km/h by car is recommended) or on foot. Special note, wear appropriate footgear if you intend to walk. Also, the drive is not for the faint at heart either. Balos is number 24 in the world according to TA.

Interestingly Travel & Leisure has named Navagio Beach on Zakynthos Island the top beach in Europe.