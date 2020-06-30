A Guide to Glyka Nera Beach On Incredible Crete Island

Pin 0 Shares

One of Crete’s most captivating beaches, Glyka Nera (Sweetwater) features crystal clear, deep azure blue water and fine colorful pebbles. Previously ranked one of the best in all Europe, the secluded beach is located in the far southwest of the island.

About 43 kilometers due west of Chora Sfakion you will find a phenomenal beach made famous because of the freshwater springs that gush out of the fine pebbly beach. Not accessible by car, Glyka Nera Beach can be reached by boat, or by hiking half by trekking an hour over relatively treacherous terrain.

For the adventurer slash mountain goat, there’s a path leading to Sweetwater Beach from Chora Sfakion (half-hour), and another path from Loutro (a stressful hour) that delivers you to this wonderful beach after some thrilling scenery. The paths are safe, but this part of Europe’s E4 footpath is a living photo op.

The beach has a small tavern that sells food, cold beverages, and beds. And the water from the springs is clear as the sky and drinkable. Be sure to bring a hat, even with the several tamarisk trees on the beach, offering their valuable shade. The video above reveals sections of the E4 in this area.

For more information about Sweetwater Beach (Glyka Nera) we recommend you visit Cretan Beaches, or Visit West Crete.