Greek Airports Welcomed 235 International Flights Wednesday

Pin 0 Shares

Yesterday in Greece, over 230 international flights landed at the country’s airports, including the destinations of Athens and Thessaloniki. Greece has accelerated every effort to recreate a safe and value-oriented touristic product to reboot the Summer 2020 vacation season.

According to the news from ANA, 69 of those flights landed at Athens International Airport, 21 at Corfu, 16 at Chania, 54 at Heraklio, 10 at Mykonos, 4 at Santorini, 8 at Kos, 14 at Rhodes, 23 at Thessaloniki, 2 at Skiathos, 5 at Zakynthos, 2 at Aktio, 1 at Kalamata, 2 at Cephallonia, 1 at Paros, 1 at Karpathos and 2 at Samos.

In other post-COVID news, Tourism Μinister Harry Theocharis is on Crete island at Agios Nikolaos meeting with Mayor Antonis Zervos. The minister was cited by ANA saying:

“Our country, with the success it has had so far in dealing with the pandemic, is at the forefront. This will be our supply, our successful response, to convince the world and come to spend beautiful and safe moments in our country. The pleasant thing, from the first day of opening, is that any small issues that arise are resolved immediately and at the same time we see that there is a willingness on the part of people to travel.”

Mr. Theoharis went on to say he believes this trend will continue and that ultimately satisfied visitors will return to their home countries to tell about their safe and positive experiences visiting Greece.

The tourism minister is scheduled to have meetings productive and tourist organisations at the Lassithi Chamber, and afterwards he will have contacts in Heraklion. His visit will end with a visit to Chania and Rethymno.