A subway ticket, a café sugar packet, or a museum map may seem insignificant during a trip, but for many travelers, these small objects are becoming the most meaningful souvenirs.

According to the experience platform Hellotickets, a new travel trend is emerging: the return of the travel journal, in which memories are preserved not only in photos but also through physical objects collected along the way.

Videos about travel journaling have gained millions of views on TikTok and Instagram under hashtags such as #traveljournal and #traveljournaling, showing notebooks filled with tickets, postcards, sketches, and handwritten notes from different destinations.

The idea is simple — instead of storing everything in a phone gallery, travelers keep small fragments of the journey that later help reconstruct the trip’s story.

Hellotickets notes that many travelers are looking for more personal ways to remember their experiences.

“We are seeing a clear return to tangible memories. Many travelers want to record their experiences in a more personal way, and small objects often capture the atmosphere of a moment better than a photo.”

Eight Small Souvenirs Travelers no Longer Throw Away

According to Hellotickets, these are the items most commonly kept in travel journals today.

1. Subway or transport tickets

Often, the first souvenir of a trip, tickets from the New York subway, the London Underground, or the Paris Métro, immediately recall the routes taken through the city.

2. Postcards from favorite neighborhoods

Postcards are no longer only for sending home. Many travelers buy them simply to glue into their notebook together with the date and location.

3. Museum maps and attraction plans

Folded maps picked up at a museum entrance often end up in backpacks — and later become reminders of a morning spent at a famous landmark.

4. Sugar packets from cafés

One of the most unexpected souvenirs, but also one of the most popular.

A small sugar packet can recall a quiet break during a long day of sightseeing.

5. Tickets from shows, concerts, or events

Whether it is a musical, a sports game, or a local festival, tickets often become the centerpiece of a travel journal because they represent a specific moment.

6. Receipts from markets or small shops

Even a simple receipt can remind travelers of a spontaneous discovery — a local bookstore, a street market, or a small boutique.

7. Stickers, labels, or hotel tags

Some travelers collect stickers, luggage labels, or small visual details they find during the trip.

8. A sentence written on the spot

Many journals include short notes written in the moment: a funny incident, the name of a bar recommended by a local, or a simple line like: “First night in New York. The city is loud and never seems to sleep.”

Popular with Younger Travelers and Social Media Users

The comeback of travel journaling is especially strong among younger travelers and Generation Z, who are highly active on social media but are also looking for ways to make their trips feel more personal and less staged.

Instead of perfect photos and heavily edited videos, notebooks filled with small objects create a different kind of memory — one that can be touched, not only viewed on a screen.

Hellotickets says this shift reflects a broader change in travel habits.

“Tickets, transport passes and everyday objects are becoming the most valuable memories of a trip. Travelers want experiences that feel real, and travel journaling allows them to keep those moments in a very personal way.”

The trend suggests that even in the digital age, many travelers still prefer something simple:

a notebook, a pen, and a few small pieces of the journey.

Ten Creative Travel Journaling Ideas to Try on Your Next Trip

For travelers who want to try travel journaling but do not know where to start, the concept does not require artistic talent or expensive materials. A simple notebook and the habit of keeping small details from the journey are enough.

Here are 10 easy ideas to turn any trip into a personal travel journal.

1. Write one sentence every day

Instead of long texts, write a single line each evening. A funny moment, a place you liked, or simply how the day felt.

2. Keep transport tickets from every city

Bus tickets, ferry passes, metro cards, or boarding stubs can show the route of the journey better than photos.

3. Collect local paper items

Museum brochures, event flyers, maps, or restaurant menus add texture to the notebook and remind you of places you visited.

4. Glue a café memory

Sugar packets, napkins, coffee sleeves, or receipts from small cafés often bring back very specific moments.

5. Draw simple sketches

A quick drawing of a street, a building, or even a plate of food makes the journal feel more personal, even if the drawing is not perfect.

6. Write down something a local said

A recommendation, a joke, or a phrase you heard during the trip can become one of the most meaningful memories later.

7. Save labels, stickers, or hotel cards

Luggage tags, hotel key envelopes, or shop stickers are small but very visual reminders of the trip.

8. Add the date and place on every page

Years later, this makes the journal much easier to read and helps reconstruct the trip’s timeline.

9. Mix photos with paper memories

Printing a few photos and adding them to the notebook creates a balance between digital and physical memories.

10. Write how the place felt, not only what you did

Instead of listing attractions, describe the atmosphere — the noise, the weather, the smell of the street, the mood of the city.

Watercolor Travel Journaling Becomes One of the Biggest Trends

Another variation of travel journaling that has become especially popular in recent years is watercolor travel journaling, where travelers combine notes with small painted sketches made during the trip.

On social media, thousands of posts show notebooks filled with quick watercolor drawings of streets, cafés, landscapes, and hotel rooms, often painted on the spot while traveling.

Unlike traditional sketchbooks, watercolor travel journals usually mix different elements on the same page:

Short handwritten notes;

tickets and paper souvenirs;

pencil sketches;

small watercolor paintings.

The result is a diary that looks less like a photo album and more like a personal story.

Many travelers say watercolor journaling forces them to slow down and observe a place more carefully, because painting even a simple scene takes time.

This makes the experience very different from taking quick photos with a phone.

Because of this, watercolor travel journaling has become particularly popular among younger travelers, digital nomads, and slow-travel enthusiasts who prefer to record the feeling of a place rather than just its image. For many, the notebook itself becomes the most valuable souvenir of the trip.