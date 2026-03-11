An anti-war and anti-imperialist rally has been announced for Thursday, March 12, at 19:00 at Municipal Market Square, following a call by the Chania Peace Committee, which invited workers, residents, and young people to participate.

According to the organizers, the mobilization aims to express opposition to what they describe as Greece’s involvement in the war and the increasing military activity in the region, while also warning that the island of Crete could become a target due to the presence of foreign military bases.

Similar demonstrations are scheduled for Heraklion and Rethymno on the same day, as part of coordinated mobilizations across Crete. In its announcement, the committee stated:

“The Peace Committee of Chania calls on workers, the people, and the youth to participate in the anti-war – anti-imperialist rally on Thursday, March 12 at 19:00 at the Municipal Market Square, to strengthen opposition to the imperialist war and the dangerous involvement of our country in it.”

The statement also argues that the claim that Greece is not involved in the conflict is misleading, citing the role of U.S. and NATO facilities in the country.

“Souda and the other U.S. bases in Greece have an upgraded active role in the preparation and support of attacks, through the transfer of personnel, the supply of military material, the docking of warships, telecommunications, and other operations.”

Concerns About Security, Bases, and Regional Escalation

The organizers say the rally is taking place amid growing public concern over regional tensions and the possibility that military infrastructure in Crete could increase the island’s exposure to risk.

Among the demands listed in the announcement are:

closure of the Souda base and other NATO facilities

Withdrawal of Greek military units from foreign missions;

disengagement from military alliances;

measures to protect workers from the economic consequences of war;

recognition of the Palestinian state;

support for refugees from war zones.

The statement also links the issue to economic pressure on households, calling for lower taxes on basic goods and energy, as well as wage increases.

A separate call for participation was also issued by the Student Housing Association of the Technical University of Crete, which described the current situation as one of heightened danger and warned that the presence of military infrastructure near Chania could make the area vulnerable in the event of an escalation. The student announcement stated:

“The clouds of war are not simply near our neighborhood; they are above our home. The Souda base once again confirms its critical role in the operations of the U.S.-NATO war machine.”

It also referred to recent tensions in the wider region. It claimed that military bases in the area could be considered targets in the event of retaliation.

Coordinated Protests Across Crete

According to the organizers, the rally in Chania is part of a broader day of mobilization, with similar anti-war gatherings expected in Heraklion and Rethymno, reflecting concerns expressed by different groups about Greece’s role in the current geopolitical situation.

The Chania rally is scheduled for:

📍 Municipal Market Square

🕖 Thursday, March 12 — 19:00

Organizers say the goal of the demonstrations is to raise public awareness and pressure authorities to avoid further involvement in military operations.