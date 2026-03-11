The Municipality of Heraklion has installed 12 new smart, energy-independent bus stops in key locations across the city as part of the “Heraklion Smart City” project, aimed at improving daily life for residents and visitors.

The new stops are powered entirely by solar energy and allow users to charge mobile devices, use lighting, and access modern digital infrastructure, making them useful not only for locals but also for tourists using public transport.

The locations were selected in cooperation with the Heraklion urban KTEL transport service, focusing on busy areas, university zones, and central city routes.

The new stops are installed at:

Averof Street – Eleftherias Square

Knossou Avenue (Bendevi area)

Ikarou Avenue (Katsabas)

Cyprus Square

Chaniporta

62 Martiron Avenue near Giofyro junction

Model High School (Estavromenos)

Pankritio Stadium

Hellenic Mediterranean University dormitories

Three locations at the University of Crete

These areas are frequently used by students, commuters, and visitors moving between the city center, the port, the airport road, and university campuses.

Heraklion smart solar bus stops map.

Charging ports, lighting, and music powered by solar energy

Each smart bus stop operates 100 percent autonomously using solar panels, with built-in batteries storing energy for continuous use.

The equipment includes:

four USB charging ports

wireless charging for mobile phones

LED lighting

battery storage system

audio speaker for messages or music

The charging function can be especially useful for travelers who rely on their phones for maps, tickets, hotel information, and more while moving around the city.

Because the stops are located along major routes, they can also be used by tourists traveling between the center of Heraklion, the port, the airport road, and the university areas.

Part of the Heraklion Smart City and green transition project

The installation is part of the project “Heraklion – Smart City”, signed in October 2024, which includes 12 digital and environmental actions designed to modernize municipal services.

Other projects already completed include:

systems monitoring earthquake impact on municipal buildings

more than 170 online municipal services through https://eservices.heraklion.gr/

telemedicine equipment for the “Help at Home” program

According to the municipality, the goal is to support both the city’s digital and green transitions while making everyday services easier to use for residents, students, and visitors.

With tourism increasing every year, infrastructure such as this is expected to help travelers move around Heraklion more easily without relying solely on cars.