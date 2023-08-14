Travel and Hospitality Content Marketing Trends 2023

As we delve into the latest trends in travel and hospitality content marketing, it’s clear that the industry is continuing to evolve rapidly.

One of the key trends we’re seeing is a focus on authentic storytelling. Customers are looking for experiences that are unique and genuine, and businesses that can deliver on this promise are likely to see success in the years ahead.

Another significant trend is the growing importance of visual content. With so much competition for attention online, businesses must find ways to stand out. Investing in high-quality photos, videos, and other graphic assets can bring your brand to life and capture the attention of potential customers.

We’re also seeing a growing interest in personalized marketing. Customers want to feel like they are being heard and understood, and businesses that can tailor their content to individual needs and preferences are likely to see success in the years ahead.

And finally, from chatbots to personalized recommendations, AI has transformed how we plan and experience travel. But in 2023, AI is also a tool for generating content.

User-Generated Content: Building Trust and Authenticity

Consumers value authenticity and trust more than ever. User-generated content (UGC) is pivotal in building credibility and engaging with the target audience.

Image credit Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

By encouraging travelers to share their experiences through reviews, photos, and videos, businesses can tap into the power of social proof.

UGC can be leveraged across various platforms such as social media, websites, and blogs, providing potential customers with real-life testimonials and inspiring them to choose a particular travel or hospitality brand.

In 2023 and beyond, travel and hospitality businesses should actively seek user-generated content and incorporate it into their content marketing strategies to build trust and drive conversions.

Personalization: Tailoring Experiences for Individual Customers

Personalization has become a game-changer in the travel and hospitality industry. In 2023, it will continue to be a key trend as businesses strive to deliver tailored experiences that cater to individual customers’ preferences.

Image credit Engin Akyurt on Pixabay

By leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence, companies can gather insights about customers’ preferences, interests, and behaviors.

You can use this information to create personalized content, offers, and recommendations that resonate with each customer on a deeper level. Whether customized travel itineraries, personalized emails, or targeted advertising, personalization will undoubtedly significantly drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Video Content Marketing

Consumers increasingly prefer videos over other forms of content, and search engines and social networks showcase videos in search results. Here are a few current statistics from Wyzowl reflecting the popularity of video content in 2023.

Instagram video content marketing (Credit June Aye on Pixabay)

91% of consumers want to see more online video content from brands.

91% of businesses used video as a marketing tool in 2023

96% of marketers value video as an ‘important part’ of their marketing strategy.

96% of video marketers say video marketing has increased buyer understanding of their product or service.

95% of marketers say video marketing has helped them increase brand awareness.

91% say video marketing has helped them increase traffic.

90% say video marketing has helped them generate leads.

87% say video marketing has helped them increase sales.

96% of people have watched an explainer video to learn more about a product or service.

89% say watching a video has convinced them to buy a product or service.

The numbers above indicate that video content demand is growing, and video marketing is not a fad.

Many industry influencers proactively produce different types of video content to meet this rising demand.

By creating video content, brands can quickly reach their on-the-go audiences and keep them engaged. This approach provides a fresh take on a well-established digital marketing trend. While venturing into video production for the first time may seem daunting, there are now more tools than ever to streamline the process.

There are video creation solutions suitable for various skill levels and budgets:

Adobe Premiere Pro has AI features that enable you to edit, trim, and craft videos with transitions and effects, mix audio, create animated titles, customize colors, and more. Premiere Pro costs US$20.99/mo for individuals and US$35.99/mo per license for teams.

The powerful features, easy-to-use tools, and creative effects of VideoStudio Pro 2023 make it an ideal video editing software for beginners. You can import clips, record screens, or capture multi-camera videos. The software also allows you to edit your videos and add creative filters, titles, colors, and transitions. Free for the first 30 days.

Lightworks has a free version for beginners, enabling you to create stunning videos with advanced transitions and simple visual effects. For more advanced tools, the monthly Create version is just €8.99, while the Pro is €19.99.

Here are a few valuable tips to consider for your video content:

Invest in high-quality, mobile-optimized videos.

Explore platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts to connect with a younger, mobile-savvy audience.

Utilize videos to share stories and showcase your brand’s personality rather than solely promoting products and services.

Get creative with your video formats by incorporating explainer videos, live streams, and customer testimonials.

Travel and Hospitality Content Marketing: AI-Generated Content

Artificial intelligence is transforming content creation and distribution. With AI, content marketers can generate copy and content ideas optimized for search engines while automating certain copywriting process aspects. AI saves valuable time and ensures the creation of relevant and engaging content tailored for search engine optimization. However, it would help if you remembered that while search engine rankings matter, the readers always come first. So, rely on something other than AI to generate complete articles. Use it to generate topic ideas and outlines instead. AI generates the titles below:

“Discover the Hidden Gems of Our Hotel: A Guide to Our Unique Features” “5 Reasons Our Hotel is the Perfect Staycation Destination” “From Comfy Beds to Delicious Breakfasts: Why Our Hotel is the Ultimate Relaxation Spot” “Making Memories: How Our Hotel Provides the Perfect Backdrop for Your Next Adventure” “Beyond the Ordinary: The Extraordinary Experiences Our Hotel Offers”

Consider these tips, too:

Look for AI tools that allow you to customize and edit the output, ensuring that it aligns perfectly with your brand’s tone of voice.

Use AI to optimize and edit existing content rather than starting from scratch.

Explore innovative ways to leverage these tools beyond copy creation, such as utilizing them for building schema or supporting research.

Use ChatGPT or other AI tools for AI-generated content (Image credit Sergei Tokmakov, Esq. https://Terms.Law on Pixabay)

While AI-generated copy is an invaluable asset for marketers, it is essential to maintain a robust review process before publishing. First drafts of AI-generated copy often contain potential legal risks, errors, or other issues.

Proactively utilizing AI-powered tools to fact-check and verify information is a responsible approach to maintaining integrity within our industry. By prioritizing reliability and authenticity, we can continue to reap AI’s benefits while safeguarding the reputation of the travel and hospitality sector.

Conclusion

In 2023, the travel and hospitality content marketing landscape is evolving rapidly. By embracing these trends, businesses can stay ahead of the competition and connect with their target audience on a deeper level. The key lies in creating captivating and immersive experiences, building trust through authenticity, tailoring offers to individual preferences, and amplifying brand reach through influential partnerships.

As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the travel and hospitality industry, we must consider the impact of AI content-generating tools that possess the potential to offer valuable insights and analysis to industry professionals and travelers alike, thanks to their swift and efficient content creation capabilities. However, it’s critical to ensure that the information contained within these articles is accurate and dependable. Embracing the power of technology is a crucial step forward, and we must do so responsibly.