Anogia, Crete, Greece: The Regional Governor of Crete Stavros Arnautakis participated today in events at the Anogia mountain village to honor and memory of the 79th anniversary of the Holocaust by the Nazi occupation troops (1944).

The governor laid a wreath at the monument of the fallen resistance fighters, and Deputy Minister Yiannis Kefalogiannis placed a wreath. MP of Rethymno, Manolis Chnaris placed yet another wreath on behalf of PASOK. The MP of Heraklion Konstantinos Kefalogiannis, representatives of the Self-Government, the armed forces, the Union of Victims, representatives of agencies, another other entities were on hand to pay tribute.

Governor Stavros Arnautakis lays a wreath before the memorial to the heroes of Anogia who suffered and died during the Nazi occupation of the island.

A memorial service was held by the Most Reverend Archbishop of Crete Mr. Eugene. This was followed by a speech by Eftychia Dayanta-Fassoula, as well as a performance of the hymn song of “Panagia tis Anogiani” with Vassilis Dramudanis on the mandolin and singing by the children Antonis Dramudanis and Nikita Hairetis. A minute’s silence was observed, and the Greek National Anthem was played.

In his statement on the historical anniversary of the Anogeia Holocaust, Mr. Arnautakis said:

“With respect and emotion we honor the martyrdom anniversary of the Anogia Holocaust. As the Region of Crete, we honor all the residents of Anogeia who, in the heroic days of the Second World War and the National Resistance, from Psiloritis, with an unenslaved soul, with self-sacrifice and heroism, taught the whole world the values ​​and ideals of Hellenism. Today, 79 years after August 1944, Anogeia, Crete, Greece honor all those who kept the flame of Freedom unquenchable, all those who did not cower, who did not hesitate to sacrifice, who did not remain neutral at a critical historical moment.”