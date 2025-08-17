Travel Alert: Smoke from Dardanelles Fire Reaches Crete

Smoke from fires in the Dardanelles is affecting air quality across the Aegean

Heraklion Air Quality Worsens as Smoke Drifts South

The Region of Crete has issued a public notice regarding atmospheric deterioration, particularly in the Heraklion regional unit, following smoke drift from the wildfire in the Dardanelles.

Measurements from Crete’s air quality monitoring network show a sharp increase in suspended particulate matter—specifically PM2.5 and PM10, pollutants that pose health risks, especially to individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The Directorate of Public Health, in coordination with the Department of Environment, is urging citizens to observe protective measures as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Recommendations for Vulnerable Groups

Individuals considered part of at-risk groups are strongly advised to limit outdoor exposure. These groups include:

People with respiratory issues (e.g. asthma, COPD)

(e.g. asthma, COPD) Heart patients

Children

Seniors over 65

Additional precautions:

Asthmatic individuals may require more frequent use of inhalers

If symptoms persist, contact a medical professional immediately

Outdoor physical activity should be minimized or avoided altogether

“These recommendations are issued as a precaution,” the announcement notes, “and further updates will follow if conditions worsen.”

Regional services are closely tracking the progression of the air pollution event. If levels continue to rise or expand geographically, additional guidance will be communicated to the public.

Until then, authorities urge residents—especially those most at risk—to remain indoors and take appropriate precautions to protect their health.