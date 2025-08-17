Argophilia

Travel Alert: Smoke from Dardanelles Fire Reaches Crete

- August 17th, 2025 08:01 pm

Region of Crete warns of worsening air quality in Heraklion due to airborne particles from the Dardanelles wildfire. Vulnerable groups are urged to avoid outdoor exposure.

  • Smoke from fires in the Dardanelles is affecting air quality across the Aegean
  • Fine particle levels (PM2.5 and PM10) have increased in Heraklion
  • Vulnerable groups urged to stay indoors and follow health guidelines
  • Recommendations come from both regional and national health authorities
  • Situation under continuous monitoring by Crete’s environmental services

Heraklion Air Quality Worsens as Smoke Drifts South

The Region of Crete has issued a public notice regarding atmospheric deterioration, particularly in the Heraklion regional unit, following smoke drift from the wildfire in the Dardanelles.

Measurements from Crete’s air quality monitoring network show a sharp increase in suspended particulate matter—specifically PM2.5 and PM10, pollutants that pose health risks, especially to individuals with pre-existing conditions.

The Directorate of Public Health, in coordination with the Department of Environment, is urging citizens to observe protective measures as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Recommendations for Vulnerable Groups

Individuals considered part of at-risk groups are strongly advised to limit outdoor exposure. These groups include:

  • People with respiratory issues (e.g. asthma, COPD)
  • Heart patients
  • Children
  • Seniors over 65

Additional precautions:

  • Asthmatic individuals may require more frequent use of inhalers
  • If symptoms persist, contact a medical professional immediately
  • Outdoor physical activity should be minimized or avoided altogether

“These recommendations are issued as a precaution,” the announcement notes, “and further updates will follow if conditions worsen.”

Regional services are closely tracking the progression of the air pollution event. If levels continue to rise or expand geographically, additional guidance will be communicated to the public.

Until then, authorities urge residents—especially those most at risk—to remain indoors and take appropriate precautions to protect their health.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is the Travel and Lifestyle Co-Editor at Argophilia, where he dives deep into the rhythms, flavors, and hidden corners of Greece—with a special focus on Crete. Though he’s lived in cultural hubs like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, his heart beats to the Mediterranean tempo. Whether tracing village traditions or uncovering coastal gems, Iorgos brings a seasoned traveler’s eye—and a local’s affection—to every story.

