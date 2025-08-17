Chania’s Lifeguards Are Saving Dozens

83 rescues on Chania’s northern beaches in 17 days

Chania Lifeguards Face Unprecedented August

This August, lifeguards on Chania’s northern beaches have been pushed to their limits. With 83 swimmers rescued in just over two weeks—from Stalos to Agia Marina—the numbers are not just high, they are historic.

“This year’s August is unlike any other,” said Pavlos Lytinakis, head of the Ocean Lifeguard Chania school. “We have already surpassed 80 rescues.” Red Flags Ignored, Rules Broken

According to lifeguard Antonis Rosmarakis, based at Agia Marina, the issue is not just the weather—it is behavior.

“When the meltemia start, rescues increase,” he explained. “We give instructions and usually people listen. But this year, many just ignore the warnings.”

Tourists—often young, both local and foreign—swim past red flags, underestimating strong currents. Some even respond with rudeness when lifeguards intervene.

After Hours, Without Equipment

On Saturday afternoon, five tourists were dragged out to sea in Agia Marina after lifeguard hours had ended. They were rescued by Antonis Rosmarakis, who was at the beach with his family, off duty.

“I was not even working. The shift had ended, and my gear was locked away,” he said. “Still, I managed to pull them out. Two needed first aid and were taken to hospital.”

That same morning, Rosmarakis had already rescued one swimmer at the start of his shift, and three more throughout the day.

The Problem of Timing

Official lifeguard coverage in Chania ends at 6:00 p.m., but most drownings occur after that time. Only the beach at Chrissi Akti has implemented extended lifeguard hours in recent years.

“We need more than just towers,” a veteran lifeguard noted. “We need cooperation, respect for the red flags, and maybe more hours where it counts.”

Most incidents occurred:

Between Stalos and Agia Marina

After 6:00 p.m. , when towers close

, when towers close During meltemi wind days

Among young swimmers, Greek and foreign

As Crete’s coastline continues to welcome thousands each day, the role of lifeguards becomes more vital than ever. But safety is not theirs to carry alone. Respecting warning signs, listening to trained professionals, and understanding the risks of the sea—especially during strong winds—can make the difference between a day at the beach and a life-threatening emergency. August may be drawing to a close, but the responsibility to stay safe on our shores remains year-round.