Crete’s Air Quality Worsens

- Elevated levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were detected across Crete
- Heraklion shows the highest concentration of airborne particles
- Warning issued for vulnerable groups: elderly, children, respiratory, and cardiac patients
- Public urged to avoid outdoor exposure during peak pollution
- Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation
- Updated announcements to follow if conditions worsen
Heraklion Chokes on Fine Dust: Health Advisory in Effect
The Region of Crete has issued a public health alert following a spike in airborne particulate matter across the island, with Heraklion recording the highest concentrations. Measurements from Crete’s atmospheric monitoring stations show elevated levels of both PM2.5 and PM10 particles—tiny pollutants that can deeply penetrate the lungs and bloodstream.
The Directorate of Public Health, in coordination with the Department of Environment, is calling for immediate caution, especially among at-risk populations.
Who Should Be Careful—and What to Do
The official recommendations, based on guidelines from the Greek Ministry of Health, target the following groups:
- People with respiratory conditions (e.g., asthma, COPD)
- Individuals with heart problems
- Children
- Adults over 65 years old
Advised precautions include:
- Avoiding prolonged outdoor activity
- Limiting physical exertion in open areas
- Using prescribed inhalers more frequently if asthmatic
- Contacting a doctor if symptoms worsen
“Vulnerable individuals are encouraged to remain indoors,” the statement notes, “and to consult their physicians if any respiratory symptoms persist.”
Authorities confirm that regional monitoring of pollution levels continues, and further updates will be issued if conditions change. For now, the guidance is clear:
until the air clears, stay inside, breathe easy, and stay informed.