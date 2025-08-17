Crete’s Air Quality Worsens

Elevated levels of PM2.5 and PM10 were detected across Crete

Heraklion shows the highest concentration of airborne particles

Warning issued for vulnerable groups: elderly, children, respiratory, and cardiac patients

Public urged to avoid outdoor exposure during peak pollution

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation

Updated announcements to follow if conditions worsen

Heraklion Chokes on Fine Dust: Health Advisory in Effect

The Region of Crete has issued a public health alert following a spike in airborne particulate matter across the island, with Heraklion recording the highest concentrations. Measurements from Crete’s atmospheric monitoring stations show elevated levels of both PM2.5 and PM10 particles—tiny pollutants that can deeply penetrate the lungs and bloodstream.

The Directorate of Public Health, in coordination with the Department of Environment, is calling for immediate caution, especially among at-risk populations.

Who Should Be Careful—and What to Do

The official recommendations, based on guidelines from the Greek Ministry of Health, target the following groups:

People with respiratory conditions (e.g., asthma, COPD)

(e.g., asthma, COPD) Individuals with heart problems

Children

Adults over 65 years old

Advised precautions include:

Avoiding prolonged outdoor activity

Limiting physical exertion in open areas

Using prescribed inhalers more frequently if asthmatic

if asthmatic Contacting a doctor if symptoms worsen

“Vulnerable individuals are encouraged to remain indoors,” the statement notes, “and to consult their physicians if any respiratory symptoms persist.”

Authorities confirm that regional monitoring of pollution levels continues, and further updates will be issued if conditions change. For now, the guidance is clear:

until the air clears, stay inside, breathe easy, and stay informed.