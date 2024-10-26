Training Olive Farmers for Premium Olive Oil Quality

The Region of Crete, in partnership with the Hellenic Agricultural Organization-DIMITRA (ELGO-DIMITRA) and the Municipality of Kantanos Selino, will hold an informative session focused on enhancing the quality of the “Kriti” Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 5 p.m., the event will take place at the Selino Union’s Eucalyptus Reservoirs in Palaiochora. This initiative receives backing from the Cretan Exporters Association, the Association of Olive Oil Producers of Crete, the Cretan Olive Oil Network, and the Chania Olive Mill Owners’ Association.

Focus Areas and Themes

This gathering aims to enlighten farmers on essential practices crucial to all stages of olive cultivation—harvesting, transportation, milling, storage, and packaging—to ensure top-notch oil quality. Key topics to be explored include:

Factors impacting olive oil quality.

Best practices during olive cultivation covering irrigation, fertilization, pruning, pest control, and grove management.

Prevention of oil contamination from pesticide residues and other substances.

Sensory evaluation of virgin olive oil with taste testing demonstrations.

Speakers

Presentations will be delivered by prominent figures, including:

Dr. Georgios Psarras, Director at the Institute of Olive, Subtropical Plants and Viticulture, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Georgios Kalantzakis, Specialist Researcher, Food Technology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Georgios Koubouris, Research Director, Olive Cultivation Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Nektarios Kourgialas, Lead Researcher, Water Resources Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Matthaios Mathioudakis, Appointed Researcher, Plant Pathology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Argyro Kalaitzaki, Associate Researcher, Entomology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Ioannis Koufakis, Scientific Associate, Entomology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Dr. Ioanna Manolika, Scientific Associate, Olive Cultivation Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Eleni Barbopoulou, Agronomist MSc, Head of Sensory Evaluation Team, Food Technology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Anastasia Papamanolioudaki, Food Technologist, Deputy Head of Sensory Evaluation Team, Food Technology Laboratory, ELGO-DIMITRA

Manolis Karpadakis, Expert in Olive Oil Production and Quality, and Vice President of the Cretan Exporters Association.

Anticipation grows as this event promises valuable insights and tools for enhancing the quality of Cretan olive oil. Attendees will also hear from Antonios Bitsakis, President of the Selino Union, and Nektarios Perrakis, President of the Producers’ Group at the Selino Union and Municipal Councillor, who will address the participants and note the significance of elevated standards in olive oil production.