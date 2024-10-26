Chania Lighthouse Shines in National Colors for October 28 Celebrations

The Chania Municipality and the Chania Municipal Port Fund will illuminate the iconic lighthouse at the Venetian Harbor in blue and white from Saturday, October 26, 2024. This vibrant display honours the National Anniversary of October 28 and the heroic efforts of those who fought for freedom. The lighthouse will remain aglow in these national colours until the culmination of Chania’s commemorative events on Monday, October 28.

Schedule of Events for October 28 Celebration in Chania

10:45 AM : A solemn service will be held at the Metropolitan Church of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, led by the Most Reverend Metropolitan of Kydonia and Apokoronas, Mr. Damaskinos. Mrs. Anastasia Kastrinaki, Principal of the 7th Experimental Primary School of Chania, will deliver the day’s keynote speech.

: A solemn service will be held at the Metropolitan Church of the Presentation of the Virgin Mary, led by the Most Reverend Metropolitan of Kydonia and Apokoronas, Mr. Damaskinos. Mrs. Anastasia Kastrinaki, Principal of the 7th Experimental Primary School of Chania, will deliver the day’s keynote speech. 11:40 AM : A memorial ceremony will take place at the city’s Hero Statue (Clock Tower). Wreaths will be laid by the government representative, local parliamentarians, the Deputy Governor of Chania, the Mayor, representatives of the Armed Forces, the regional police director, veteran groups, university entities, fire and port authorities, retired and reserve officers, various scientific and civic organizations, the Chania Chamber, and political parties represented in the national and European parliaments. A moment of silence will be observed honouring those who sacrificed for the nation, followed by the national anthem.

: A memorial ceremony will take place at the city’s Hero Statue (Clock Tower). Wreaths will be laid by the government representative, local parliamentarians, the Deputy Governor of Chania, the Mayor, representatives of the Armed Forces, the regional police director, veteran groups, university entities, fire and port authorities, retired and reserve officers, various scientific and civic organizations, the Chania Chamber, and political parties represented in the national and European parliaments. A moment of silence will be observed honouring those who sacrificed for the nation, followed by the national anthem. 12:00 PM : A grand parade will feature primary and secondary schools, higher education institutions, community organizations, guides, scouts, traditional groups in local attire, and armed forces contingents.

: A grand parade will feature primary and secondary schools, higher education institutions, community organizations, guides, scouts, traditional groups in local attire, and armed forces contingents. 5:50 PM: The formal lowering of the flag will occur at Firkas Fortress.

These festivities will brighten Chania’s historic Venetian Harbor and pay tribute to the nation’s enduring spirit and dedication to freedom. This celebration weaves together the threads of history and modernity, inviting everyone to partake in honouring the courage and sacrifices that shape the nation’s identity.