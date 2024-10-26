7th Panhellenic Trail Meeting in Chania Takes Place November 15 to 17

The 7th Panhellenic Trail Meeting takes place in Chania from November 15 to 17, showcasing a range of presentations, discussions, and workshops. Set at the heart of Chania’s Old Town, in the Center of Mediterranean Architecture (Grand Arsenal), this event highlights Greece’s rich national heritage through its intricate network of trails. These trails unite the natural, monumental, architectural, and intangible cultural legacies with their residents’ lively, productive activities.

Trail Networks and Community Engagement

The country’s vast and intimate hiking routes foster dialogue with official bodies, local communities, and representatives from esteemed international hiking organizations, focusing on the present and future of hiking in Greece. This three-day event features a film screening, a concert celebrating the musical paths of Crete, and exploration activities, including visits to the new Archaeological Museum of Chania, Ancient Aptera, and excursions along the Chania Trails in Apokoronas, Platanias, and Selino.

7th Panhellenic Trail Meeting Event Schedule

Friday, November 15

Guided Tour

9:00 AM to 2:00 PM: Participants will embark on a guided exploration of Chania’s new Archaeological Museum and the ancient Aptera, wandering along the historic walls of the old city.

Conference Registration

3:30 PM to 4:30 PM: Attendees arrive at the conference venue in the scenic Old Port of Chania to complete their registration.

Hiking Discussions

4:30 PM to 8:30 PM: The afternoon will delve into the current state of hiking in Europe and Greece, particularly concerning Crete. The session is divided as follows: 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM: Examination of European and international trends 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM: Focus on Crete’s unique experiences 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM: Exploration of hiking routes across Greece



Evening Film Screening

8:30 PM to 10:00 PM: In collaboration with the Chania Film Festival and the French Institute of Greece, there will be a screening of “Sur les Chemins Noirs,” a cinematic journey through forgotten French paths, shot in 2023.

Saturday, November 16

Workshop Session

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM: A hands-on path creation, maintenance, and promotion workshop.

Networking Opportunities

12:30 PM to 1:30 PM: Discussion on the role of hiking route networks.

1:30 PM to 3:30 PM: A round table debating the significance of trails for sustainable local growth, accompanied by a light lunch.

Future of Hiking in Greece

4:00 PM to 7:00 PM: A visionary session on Greek hiking in 2030, featuring greetings from key institutions and culminating in announcing the next host for the 8th Panhellenic Meeting.

Evening Celebrations

8:30 PM to 10:00 PM: The presentation will spotlight the trails of Chania and UNESCO areas across Crete, followed by a concert celebrating the island’s musical heritage.

Sunday, November 17

Exploring Chania Trails

8:00 AM to 4:00 PM: An immersive hike across trails in Apokoronas, Platanias, Selino, and Chania promises a day of adventure and discovery.

Participants are invited to register through the provided link https://forms.gle/UixFRXJDPzdZrrTP9. The 7th Panhellenic Trail Meeting is organized by the Region of Crete in collaboration with the Municipality of Chania, the Regional Development Company of Crete, and supported by the Regional Development Fund of Crete, the municipalities of the Regional Unit of Chania, and local hiking organizations. This event promises to be a unique blend of heritage and community, drawing together individuals passionate about hiking and cultural preservation.