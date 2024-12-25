Greece Plans to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation with Türkiye

Tourism acts as a bond connecting Greece and Türkiye, bringing the two nations closer. According to Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, it has played a key part in breaking down stereotypes that persist in societies on both sides of the Aegean. She highlighted this cultural role during the 5th Joint Tourism Committee meeting held in Athens, attended by Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who led the Turkish delegation.

Key areas discussed included:

Opportunities to deepen cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Approaches to sustainable tourism amid environmental challenges.

Expanding niche tourism initiatives like culinary and health-focused travel.

Enhancing tourism education to support the sector’s long-term development.

Exploring investment opportunities and incentives offered by Greece and Türkiye.

Cooperation to Promote Peace and Friendship

Kefalogianni emphasized the importance of using tourism as a tool for peace and good relations. She noted, “It is our responsibility to intensify efforts to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation and ensure tourism remains a vehicle for peace, friendship, and good neighborly ties between our peoples.”

She pointed out that when efforts to foster relations began in the early 2000s, only a few thousand tourists travelled between the two countries. “In just 20 years,” she added, “visitor numbers surged to one million annually before the pandemic. This year, initial data suggests a gradual recovery in tourist flows.”

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy meets Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni (Source)

Meeting Goals and Shared Commitments

The meeting aimed to evaluate progress and set new objectives to expand bilateral tourism initiatives further. Kefalogianni highlighted the shared commitment between the two nations, stating, “In the Joint Declaration signed last February, we expressed our will to make tourism a bridge that connects our people and fosters mutual understanding and strong ties of friendship.”

During discussions, both parties shared strategies for addressing mutual challenges in sustainable tourism, such as climate change, while promoting specialized forms of travel, including agritourism, gastronomic, maritime, and medical tourism.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy expressed optimism about the future of cooperation. He stated, “As Minister of Culture and Tourism, I will continue to do everything I can to promote our shared efforts in tourism. The agreements and discussions we’ve had during this meeting will play a major role in advancing our tourism ties.”

Looking ahead, he added, “I hope that, during my next visits, we can explore together artifacts such as the Parthenon marbles at the Acropolis Museum. Cultural heritage is a significant contributor to tourism, both economically and socially.”

Tourism will continue to serve as a unifying force between Greece and Türkiye.