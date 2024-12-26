Chania: New Year’s Eve Concert with the Athens State Orchestra

The Municipality of Chania rings in the new year by hosting the renowned Athens State Orchestra for a special New Year’s Eve concert on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Attendees will enjoy timeless musical masterpieces during this festive celebration.

Concert Highlights:

Two Performances: Due to high demand, two concerts are scheduled—an afternoon show at 6:00 PM and an evening performance at 8:30 PM. Both feature the same program.

Beloved Music Selections: The program includes Leroy Anderson's "Christmas Festival," iconic pieces from Carmen and Swan Lake, and more.

A Unique Nutcracker Experience: The orchestra teams up with 1895 Cinematics Creations to present a reimagined version of The Nutcracker Suite, directed by Yiorgos Molvalis. The story unfolds as a black-and-white dream while Tchaikovsky's vibrant melodies fill the air.

A Magical Tale Comes to Life

In this adaptation, a toy soldier nutcracker springs to life on Christmas Eve, transforming into a dashing prince. Alongside young Clara, he embarks on a journey through a whimsical world filled with innocence and charm. Their adventure is beautifully enriched by imaginative animation that brings Tchaikovsky’s enduring music to life.

Music Director: Nikos Haliassas

Collaboration: Directed and produced by Yiorgos Molvalis

Production: Affect

Organized by: Municipality of Chania, Department of Culture

This enchanting event invites audiences to immerse themselves in a night of holiday-inspired wonder. Visitors of all ages will leave inspired by iconic melodies and heartwarming visuals.

