Chania: New Year’s Eve Concert with the Athens State Orchestra

The Municipality of Chania rings in the new year by hosting the renowned Athens State Orchestra for a special New Year’s Eve concert on Saturday, January 4, 2025. Attendees will enjoy timeless musical masterpieces during this festive celebration.
Concert Highlights:
- Two Performances: Due to high demand, two concerts are scheduled—an afternoon show at 6:00 PM and an evening performance at 8:30 PM. Both feature the same program.
- Beloved Music Selections: The program includes Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” iconic pieces from Carmen and Swan Lake, and more.
- A Unique Nutcracker Experience: The orchestra teams up with 1895 Cinematics Creations to present a reimagined version of The Nutcracker Suite, directed by Yiorgos Molvalis. The story unfolds as a black-and-white dream while Tchaikovsky’s vibrant melodies fill the air.
A Magical Tale Comes to Life
In this adaptation, a toy soldier nutcracker springs to life on Christmas Eve, transforming into a dashing prince. Alongside young Clara, he embarks on a journey through a whimsical world filled with innocence and charm. Their adventure is beautifully enriched by imaginative animation that brings Tchaikovsky’s enduring music to life.
- Music Director: Nikos Haliassas
- Collaboration: Directed and produced by Yiorgos Molvalis
- Production: Affect
- Organized by: Municipality of Chania, Department of Culture
This enchanting event invites audiences to immerse themselves in a night of holiday-inspired wonder. Visitors of all ages will leave inspired by iconic melodies and heartwarming visuals.