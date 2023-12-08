Top 2024 New Year Destinations in Asia

12Go has curated a selection of premier travel destinations for the winter season in Asia. This exclusive list is derived from 12Go’s internal ticket data, meticulously analyzed to identify the foremost travel spots suitable for an array of travellers, including solo adventurers, couples, families, and friends.

They are emerging as the top 10 countries are Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia, and Japan.

Thailand : Experience the opulent grandeur of the Royal Palace in Bangkok, explore the intricate temples of Chiang Mai, and unwind on the pristine beaches of Phuket. Indulge in the vibrant street food scene, ride through the lush countryside on an elephant, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of Thailand.

Vietnam : Discover the timeless beauty of Ha Long Bay's limestone karsts, wander through the lantern-lit streets of Hoi An, and savour the tantalizing flavours of Vietnamese cuisine in Hanoi. Traverse the terraced rice fields of Sapa, cruise along the Mekong Delta, and delve into the complex history of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Philippines : Bask in the sun-kissed allure of Palawan's hidden lagoons, snorkel amidst the colourful marine life of Boracay, and marvel at the mesmerizing Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Dive into the vibrant underwater world of Tubbataha Reef, trek through the emerald rice terraces of Banaue, and encounter the warm hospitality of the Filipino people.

India : Witness the resplendent beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra, embrace the spiritual aura of Varanasi, and revel in the kaleidoscopic festivities of Jaipur's Holi celebrations. Traverse the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, embark on a wildlife safari in Ranthambore National Park, and savour the intricate flavours of Indian cuisine.

Cambodia : Stand in awe of the iconic Angkor Wat complex in Siem Reap, meander through the charming colonial streets of Battambang, and relish the tranquil serenity of Koh Rong's pristine beaches. Immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Phnom Penh, navigate the floating villages of Tonle Sap Lake, and explore the untamed beauty of the Cardamom Mountains.

Indonesia : Embark on an adventure to witness the fiery majesty of Mount Bromo in Java, unwind on the idyllic beaches of Bali, and snorkel amidst the diverse marine life in Raja Ampat. Trek through the lush jungles of Sumatra, encounter the enigmatic Komodo dragons in Komodo National Park and savour the distinctive flavours of Indonesian cuisine.

Sri Lanka : Delight in the colonial charm of Galle Fort, embark on a safari in Yala National Park, and soak in the breathtaking vistas from the ancient Sigiriya Rock Fortress. Wander through the aromatic tea plantations of Nuwara Eliya, unwind on the golden shores of Bentota, and immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Kandy.

Laos : Traverse the tranquil town of Luang Prabang with its glittering temples, delve into the unspoiled beauty of the Bolaven Plateau, and meander through the ancient streets of Vientiane. Cruise along the Mekong River, trek through the rugged landscapes of Nong Khiaw and immerse yourself in the laid-back charm of Laos.

Malaysia : Explore the futuristic allure of Kuala Lumpur's skyline, unwind on the pristine beaches of Langkawi, and traverse the lush rainforests of Taman Negara. Dive into the cultural melting pot of Penang, encounter the diverse wildlife of Borneo, and indulge in the delectable street food of Malacca.

Japan: Immerse yourself in the eclectic energy of Tokyo, behold the timeless beauty of Kyoto's traditional tea houses, and relax in the rejuvenating hot springs of Hakone. Delight in Shirakawa-go's ethereal landscapes, encounter Nara's iconic deer and savour the exquisite flavours of Japanese cuisine.

Thailand reigns supreme, with Chiang Mai and Bangkok offering various options for all travellers. Koh Phangan is the coveted spot for solo voyagers, while families gravitate towards Koh Samui. Vietnam secures the second position, boasting Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City—Sapa beckons for families seeking a winter refuge, while Hanoi’s vibrant streets await solo explorers.

The Philippines claims the third position, promising a distinctive New Year’s celebration. Manila and El Nido emerge as popular destinations for all travellers. Solo adventurers often opt for Legazpi, while couples and friends favour Coron, and families find El Baguio appealing.

India seizes the fourth spot, with India, Agra, Jaipur, and Delhi standing out as primary choices for New Year travel among all travellers. However, many families also opt to explore Goa during this season. Cambodia secures the fifth spot, presenting sought-after travel destinations for New Year celebrations, including Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville, and Siem Reap.

Indonesia offers top travel spots in sixth place, namely Bali and the Gili Islands. Solo travellers and families often venture to Sanur, while Nusa Penida is a prime pick for friends and couples. Sri Lanka captures the seventh position, enchanting travellers with top destinations such as Ella, Kandy, and Nuwara Eliya. Colombo is another solo travel choice, while Nuwara Eliya is ideal for couples and families.

Laos secures the eighth spot with Vang Vieng, Vientiane, and Luang Prabang. With its renowned destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Langkawi, Malaysia offers a distinctive vacation and claims the ninth position. Japan holds the tenth spot, with Osaka, Tokyo, and Kyoto as excellent choices for a New Year getaway, appealing to all travellers.