Tinos Beach Hotel to reopen in May 2026 after full redesign

Project developed by Attica Group through Attica Blue Hospitality

Five-star concept with suites, spa, conference centre, and restaurants

Architecture designed to reflect the local identity of Tinos

The company promises sustainable tourism and long-term value for the island

The historic Tinos Beach Hotel is returning to Tinos’ tourism map after a complete renovation and redesign, with the promise that this time everything will be modern, authentic, sustainable, and respectful of local identity.

The redevelopment is being carried out by the Attica Group through Attica Blue Hospitality, with reopening scheduled for May 2026. The project is presented as the revival of an emblematic destination that will combine five-star services, discreet luxury, and sustainable tourism development, a formula now used in almost every hotel announcement regardless of size, location, or budget.

The complex is located at Kionia beach, about 2.5 kilometres from the port of Tinos, in a position that offers direct contact with the natural landscape and open views over the bay, which, in tourism language, usually means the view will be included in the room price.

Bigger Renovation Bigger Words Bigger Expectations

According to the official website, the new Tinos Beach Hotel will include a total of 151 fully renovated rooms and suites, all redesigned to meet contemporary standards of comfort and aesthetic quality, a phrase that usually means the old hotel has been rebuilt almost from scratch while still being described as a revival. The upgraded facilities will include:

151 renovated rooms and suites;

wellness spa;

fitness center;

conference venue;

outdoor swimming pool;

children’s pool;

bar;

two restaurants;

redesigned lobby and reception;

fully renewed indoor and outdoor common areas.

The architectural and operational approach, according to the company, aims to create an authentic hospitality environment that combines modern comfort with a timeless connection to the island.

The official concept is summarised in the slogan:

“Rooted in topos, open to the world.”

This phrase means that the hotel will be deeply connected to local identity while also fully prepared to welcome international guests seeking the same kind of authenticity found throughout the Mediterranean.

Authenticity Carefully Redesigned

The new ownership and complete reconstruction are presented as the beginning of a completely new chapter for the property, which will operate as a five-star hotel once the renovation is finished. According to the official statement, the goal is to create a hospitality experience that remains faithful to Tinos’ character while offering the level of service expected of a modern luxury destination.

The company states that the redesign establishes Tinos Beach as an entirely renewed hotel, distinct from its previous form in terms of operation, services, facilities, and overall guest experience. In tourism-speak, this usually means the building may have history, but the business model is fully up to date.

The project also aims to position the hotel as a contemporary landmark for the island, combining cultural heritage with high-end hospitality, a balance that every new resort promises to achieve and only a few actually manage to keep.

Local Identity Carefully Included In The Design

The architectural study and supervision of the project were undertaken by Tsolakis Architects, with the redesign focusing on integrating local elements to create a result that feels authentic yet new enough to justify the investment.

Materials such as marble, stone, and wood, all associated with the history of Tinos, are used throughout the complex to maintain what the announcement describes as a timeless and genuine atmosphere, a concept that has become essential in modern Greek tourism, especially when the building itself is brand new.

The idea is to create a space that respects the island’s character while still offering the level of comfort expected from a contemporary luxury hotel, which usually means that authenticity must coexist peacefully with air conditioning, spa facilities, and conference halls.

Attica Group Promises a Landmark

Attica Group CEO Panos Dikaios described the project as particularly important for the company because of its connection to Tinos’ history.

“The Group’s portfolio now includes a hotel that is particularly important to us, as it is intrinsically linked to the history and identity of the island of Tinos. Our inspiration and ambition is for Tinos Beach to serve as a landmark, a place that visitors will want to return to again and again.”

He added that the goal is not simply to build a modern hotel, but to create a hospitality space that respects the island’s timeless qualities and supports sustainable tourism development.

“Our goal is not simply to create a modern, high-standard hotel, but a hospitality venue that respects the timeless characteristics of the place, promotes sustainable tourism development, and generates value for the island.”

This combination of heritage, sustainability, and long-term value has become the standard language of the tourism industry, appearing in nearly every new project, whether the hotel is being built, rebuilt, expanded, or renamed.