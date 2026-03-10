For more than three decades, the Golden Toques awards held yesterday at the Grand Hyatt Athens have celebrated high gastronomy in Greece. For just as long, the ceremony has provided tourism officials with the perfect opportunity to repeat the same strategic vocabulary about authenticity, quality, and unforgettable experiences.

Speaking at the Golden Toques 2026 ceremony, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni praised the institution as a symbol of creativity and excellence, while also reminding everyone that Greek tourism is not only about beaches, but also about cuisine, wine, culture, identity, tradition, innovation, storytelling, and everything else that fits comfortably inside a prepared speech.

“For more than three decades, the Golden Toques institution, which honors tradition, creativity, and innovation, has managed to become a benchmark for haute cuisine in our country.”

According to the minister, the chefs and professionals honoured at the event help Greece stand out internationally by offering experiences that inspire visitors and leave lasting impressions.

“Today’s award winners and all those who work passionately, imagination, and professionalism in the field of catering honor Greek gastronomy with their work and contribute to Greece standing out as a destination that inspires, charms, and offers unforgettable experiences.”

The line about unforgettable experiences has appeared in so many tourism speeches over the years that it now qualifies as a protected cultural tradition.

Tourism minister Olga Kefalogianni says gastronomy and wine remain key pillars of Greek tourism during the Golden Toques 2026 ceremony.

Gastronomy Declared a Pillar… Again

Kefalogianni also repeated the ministry’s long-standing position that food and wine are essential elements of the tourism product, a statement made at almost every conference, exhibition, forum, award ceremony, and press event related to tourism.

“At the Ministry of Tourism, we recognize gastronomy and wine production as key pillars of the tourist experience and as structural elements of the identity and attractiveness of Greek destinations.”

She added that modern travellers are looking for authenticity, local stories, and products rooted in tradition, which is true. However, travellers have been seeking the same things for at least the last 20 years.

“Modern travelers seek authentic experiences in our country, flavors that tell stories, and products that embody the traditions of each region.”

The ministry’s goal, she said, remains the enrichment and diversification of the tourism product, as well as the expansion of tourism nationwide and year-round.

“The aim is to enrich and diversify the tourist offer and spread tourism throughout the country and throughout the year.”

This objective has also been repeated for many years, usually with great enthusiasm at events, and with slightly less visibility once the microphones are turned off.

Greek gastronomy continues to grow, restaurants continue to win awards, and visitors continue to enjoy the food, regardless of how many times the same policy goals are announced from the podium.

Meanwhile, the official vision remains unchanged, with greater authenticity, more experiences, higher quality, and endless speeches about all of the above.