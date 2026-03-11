PASOK MP Katerina Spyridaki filed a parliamentary question and a request for documents on Tourism Ministry projects in the Recovery Fund.

The intervention cites reports from money-tourism.gr on delays, repeated amendments, and even the removal of key projects.

of key projects. Special concern centers on the e-MITE digital transformation project , which was reportedly removed from the RRF despite a budget of about €10.18 million.

reportedly removed from the RRF despite a budget of about The diving and underwater tourism support programme is also under scrutiny for delays, repeated extensions, and budget changes.

MPs warn that administrative failures may cost Greece valuable Recovery Fund resources and burden small tourism businesses.

A parliamentary intervention by PASOK Lasithi MP and Tourism Sector Head Katerina Spyridaki has put the Tourism Ministry’s Recovery Fund record under an uncomfortable spotlight, which is exactly where such matters belong when projects start drifting from “strategic reform” to “administrative cautionary tale.”

Spyridaki submitted a formal Question and Request for Documents to the competent ministries regarding the implementation of critical Tourism Ministry projects financed through the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The initiative is co-signed by Eleni Vatsina, Apostolos Panas, Pavlos Geroulanos, and Giorgos Nikitiadis, turning what might otherwise have been dismissed as routine opposition noise into a more pointed demand for accountability.

The intervention comes in response to reporting by money-tourism.gr, which highlighted serious issues surrounding Tourism Ministry projects included in the Recovery Fund that are now reportedly suffering significant delays, repeated modifications, and, in some cases, outright removal:

“Recently, a series of articles in the specialized tourism and financial press, specifically on the website money-tourism.gr, have highlighted issues concerning the progress of projects by the Ministry of Tourism that were included in the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF) but are experiencing significant delays, repeated amendments, or even exclusion.”

That is a polite parliamentary way of saying that too many “important projects” now look suspiciously like PowerPoint promises with procurement problems.

The e-MITE Project Reportedly Fell Out Of The Recovery Fund Entirely.

Particular attention is given to the project concerning the digital transformation of the Tourism Enterprises Registry, e-MITE, which, according to the cited reports, has been removed from the Recovery Fund altogether:

“According to these reports, a project concerning the digital transformation of the Register of Tourism Businesses (e-MITE), with a budget of approximately €10.18 million, was removed from the RRF, resulting in its budget being reduced to zero in the Public Investment Program.”

A project worth roughly €10.18 million, designed to modernise one of the sector’s most basic administrative tools, did not simply slow down. According to the reports cited by the MPs, it was removed, its public investment allocation reduced to zero, and its purpose left hanging somewhere between intention and institutional neglect.

The MPs stress that this was not a minor technical add-on, but a central tool for modernising administration, improving interoperability with other systems, and increasing transparency in the tourism market.

As they note:

“This project aimed to upgrade, digitize, and ensure the interoperability of the Tourism Business Register, link it to other information systems, and improve transparency and oversight in critical areas of tourism activity.”

Naturally, losing a project like that raises questions about planning, readiness, and administrative competence. It also raises a more embarrassing question: how many times can a government praise digital transformation before someone checks whether it actually happened?

Small Tourism Businesses Are Once Again Asked To Trust A System That Keeps Moving The Goalposts

The parliamentary text places strong emphasis on the effect these failures have on small and medium-sized tourism businesses, which are usually the first to hear grand speeches about support and the last to see functioning systems.

The MPs write:

“The exclusion or delay of such a project is not merely a technical setback, but deprives small and medium-sized tourism businesses of a necessary tool for simplifying procedures, predictability, and fair supervision.”

That point matters. When digital infrastructure fails, the burden does not float harmlessly in the abstract. It lands on the businesses that must navigate bureaucracy, delays, inconsistent controls, and a state that still manages tourism policy as though paper folders were a long-term innovation.

The same parliamentary intervention also highlights serious concerns about the programme supporting diving and underwater tourism, in which significant investor interest was reportedly met not with efficiency but with a familiar Greek administrative approach marked by delays, amendments, deadline extensions, and budget reductions.

The question states:

“Delays in evaluation, the need for repeated amendments, deadline extensions, and reductions in the initial budget raise concerns about the possibility of timely completion of projects and full absorption of Recovery Fund resources.”

So the concern is not merely that things are moving slowly. The concern is that they may not be completed in time at all, which is a rather unfortunate flaw for projects financed by a mechanism built around deadlines, milestones, and measurable delivery rather than inspirational press releases.

The Recovery Fund Is Not Designed For Endless Administrative Improvisation

The MPs underline that the Recovery Fund operates under strict timelines, binding milestones, and specific targets, which makes delay more than a bureaucratic inconvenience.

As the parliamentary text warns:

“The Recovery Fund operates with strict timetables, binding milestones, and specific targets. The exclusion of projects, delays in implementation, or failure to achieve the planned indicators are not simply administrative malfunctions, but may lead to the loss of valuable resources for the country.”

This is the part where the discussion stops being technical and starts becoming political. Recovery Fund money is not a decorative European accessory. It is supposed to finance actual upgrades. When projects stall, shrink, or disappear, the damage is not limited to one ministry’s spreadsheet. It creates developmental gaps, harms investor confidence, and leaves businesses stranded after they have already planned around promised funding tools.

The MPs make that point explicitly, warning that delays and removals do not amount only to administrative weakness but create uncertainty and financial strain for firms that are central to regional development.

They also include one of the sharpest lines in the entire intervention:

“We cannot talk about upgrading the tourism product, about transitioning to a more sustainable and higher-quality model, when the institutional and digital infrastructures themselves remain incomplete.”

Exactly. A ministry cannot keep lecturing the market about sustainability, quality, and modernisation while its own institutional and digital foundations remain unfinished. At some point, the slogan collapses under the weight of its own paperwork.