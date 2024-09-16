AI’s Growing Influence in Travel Planning

In a recent survey conducted by Matador Network (the creator of the personal AI travel assistant GuideGeek) involving 1,000 travellers, a notable 22.8% had turned to AI for planning or assisting with their journeys—a remarkable 40% increase from the previous year’s survey figures when only 16% of travellers relied on AI for planning and assistance, indicating substantial growth in AI usage:

71.1% said AI helped them find activities or attractions.

57.8% said AI saved them time while planning.

39.6% said AI helped them find exciting new destinations.

23.5% said AI helped them adjust plans quickly.

22.2% said AI helped them stay within budget.

A vast majority, 82.7%, reported satisfaction with AI tools for discovering inspiration and booking trips. Among those who utilized AI, 71.1% discovered activities or attractions, 57.8% saved time, 39.6% found exciting new places, 23.5% adjusted plans quickly, and 22.2% maintained their budget effectively.

GuideGeek’s Simplicity and Accessibility

GuideGeek is an open-ended platform that can help travelers discover new destinations, plan entire itineraries, hunt for bargains, or make a quick pivot in the middle of a trip. Ross Borden, Matador Network CEO

GuideGeek is an open-ended platform for uncovering new destinations, crafting itineraries, exploring deals, or making spontaneous changes during trips—all without requiring the download of a new app or account creation. Travelers can easily send their inquiries via WhatsApp, Instagram, or Facebook Messenger.

An example from a traveller, Anna from South Carolina, highlights how GuideGeek optimized their exploration of Swiss National Day in Zurich, ensuring an efficient and enriching experience.

Families with children, the LGBTQ+ community, and travellers with disabilities have especially embraced AI tools, leveraging them faster than the average traveller. Jamie from Michigan shared that AI has transformed travel planning with her son, who has high social anxiety, emphasizing AI’s ability to suggest destinations that combine relaxation, adventure, and minimal social pressure.

The Impact of AI on Destination Marketing

Destination marketing organizations (DMOs) also recognize the benefits of natural language AI for enhancing travel experiences. Customized versions of GuideGeek have been launched by DMOs globally, such as DiscoverGreece.com, the Aruba Tourism Authority, and Visit Reno Tahoe. These AI assistants prioritize information from the DMO in their responses, drawing on GuideGeek’s more than 1,000 integrations for travel data.

AI is reshaping how people explore the world, offering unparalleled convenience and tailored experiences to various travellers.