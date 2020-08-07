Pin 0 Shares

The United States Department of State announced this week an advisory for Greece which urged U.S. citizens to reconsider plans for travel due to increasing cases of Covid-19. The advisory starts out “Reconsider travel to Greece due to COVID-19.“

According to the news, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a Level 3 travel health advisory for Greece after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased. This came on the heelsof Greece’s National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reporting 153 new Covid-19 infections.

The announcement comes only one day after the State Department lifted its March 19th advisory warning US citizens against traveling abroad. The State Department offered this:

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travelers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions.”

The announcement also noted that the State Department is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and other health and safety concerns globally. The State Department also redirects readers to visit the Greek embassy’s COVID-19 page for more information on COVID-19 in Greece.

U.S. citizens are permitted entry to Greece since June 15 after a ban froze entry by Americans, but they may be subject to COVID-19 testing and quarantine depending on where your travel originated.