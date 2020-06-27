US and Eight Other Countries Still Part of Greece COVID-19 Travel Ban

Pin 3 Shares

Beginning July 1, Greece will open the doors to travelers via international flights to all airports across the country. However, nine countries will be banned from the country until their COVID-19 measures live up to certain specifications.

According to the news from Greece’s state broadcaster ERT, Britain, Sweden, the United States, Russia, Israel, Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Norther Macedonia still do not comply with epidemiological restrictions imposed by the Greeks to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

The list takes into consideration the spread of coronavirus in different countries and the criteria are based on epidemiological data.

On the same date (July 1), the arrival via sea from abroad to Greek ports will also start, meaning visitors from Italy via sea will be allowed.

Source: Tornos News