The Sheikh of Qatar Sails “Al Mirqab” to Skiathos for Vacation

According to a report from Protothema, the Sheikh of Qatar and former Prime Minister of the Emirate Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani has sailed aboard his luxury yacht “Al Mirqab” to his beloved Skiathos Island.

Sheikh Al Thani’s arrival aboard the 133-meter long mega-yacht at the Bay of Maratha, a Blue Flag marina opposite the fabulous “Skiathos Palace” hotel, created something of a sensation among the locals.

Acording to the report, the sheikh has taken extraordinary meaures to ensure the health and safety of the locals, himself, and his crewe during the vacation visit. The 50 crew members were tested for COVID-19 before it sailed into the clear blue waters of the Aegean sea.

Based on sources, there is a permanent medical staff on the yacht as well as a molecular analyzer so that continuous tests can be performed.

Sheikh Al Thani and his family arrived at Skiathos after having visited at Flisvos Marina in Athens. Skiathos Island, located in the Sporades archipelago, is known to be among the family’s most favorite vacation destinations.