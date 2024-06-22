Meliá Expands in Greece with INNSiDE Crete Elounda

Spanish hotel chain Melia Hotels International has announced the addition of INNSiDE Crete Elounda, marking its fifth property in Greece and the first INNSiDE by Meliá hotel in the country, enhancing its influence in the Greek hotel market.

We are delighted to introduce INNSiDE by Meliá to Greece. This partnership allows us to combine Meliá Hotels International’s industry expertise with Greece’s unrivalled hospitality, strengthening our presence in both the Greek market and the wider Mediterranean region. Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman & CEO of Meliá Hotels International

A Fresh Concept in Greek Hospitality

This addition introduces an innovative hotel concept to Greece. The agreement, signed on May 24, 2024, not only marks the fifth Meliá hotel in the country but also the debut of INNSiDE by Meliá. This move solidifies the collaboration between Zeus Hotels and Meliá Hotels International, encompassing over 1,050 rooms.

Elounda Ilion Hotel today.

The current Elounda Ilion will be transformed into the INNSiDE Crete Elounda. Perched atop a hill with panoramic views of the sea and the charming town of Elounda, this 5-star hotel will be fully renovated to meet the brand’s standards and open in May 2025. Elounda, known for its scenic landscapes and historical charm, sits on Crete’s northeastern coast, facing the famed island of Spinalonga, blending Greek tradition with luxury vacation experiences.

INNSiDE Crete Elounda: Beyond a Hotel Brand

INNSiDE by Meliá offers more than just a stay; it provides a holistic lifestyle experience tailored for modern, adventurous travellers. Each hotel in the collection reflects the unique essence of its location, fostering community among guests. INNSiDE Crete Elounda will feature:

Luxurious Accommodations: 85 rooms combining modern luxury with comfort.

85 rooms combining modern luxury with comfort. Integrated Common Area: A seamless space hosting the lobby, reception, and bar, perfect for both work and leisure.

A seamless space hosting the lobby, reception, and bar, perfect for both work and leisure. Top-Notch Amenities: From in-room facilities to the innovative Big Idea Space, Open Living Lounges, and fitness centres.

From in-room facilities to the innovative Big Idea Space, Open Living Lounges, and fitness centres. Sustainable Practices: Emphasizing eco-friendly practices with minimal paper and plastic use, organic toiletries, and engaging local culture through events and presentations by local artists.

At INNSiDE Crete Elounda, guests will enjoy a sense of freedom and creativity designed specifically for independent travellers with a spirit of adventure. Sustainability is a core focus, ensuring minimal environmental impact while providing a luxurious experience.

Supported by Meliá Hotels International, renowned for its Mediterranean origins and presence in prime destinations such as the Balearic Islands, Spanish coast, Caribbean, and Southeast Asia, INNSiDE Crete Elounda is poised to set a new standard in Greek hospitality.

Expanding Greek Portfolio

INNSiDE Crete Elounda joins the expanding portfolio of Meliá Hotels International in Greece in partnership with Zeus Hotels. This includes Sol Marina Beach, Sol Cosmopolitan, Affiliated with Meliá Blue Sea Beach, and the Meliá Athens Hotel in Athens.