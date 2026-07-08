Heraklion welcomed a new addition to its growing cruise portfolio this week as the luxury cruise ship Silver Nova made its first-ever visit to the Cretan capital.

The maiden call was marked by the traditional plaque exchange ceremony aboard the vessel, attended by representatives of the Heraklion Port Authority, the Hellenic Coast Guard, and the ship’s senior officers.

Heraklion Port Authority CEO Minas Papadakis described the inaugural visit as another milestone for the port, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen Heraklion’s position as a premium cruise destination in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Silver Nova is scheduled to return to Heraklion nine times during the current cruise season, reflecting the city’s growing appeal among luxury cruise operators.

Designed as one of the world’s most modern luxury cruise ships, Silver Nova offers an upscale travel experience and is operated by Silversea Cruises. Its inclusion in Heraklion’s itinerary underscores the port’s increasing role in attracting high-end cruise tourism to Crete.

As cruise tourism continues to expand across the island, repeat visits from premium vessels are expected to bring additional benefits for local businesses, tour operators, and cultural attractions.