Modern Urban Space to Transform Nea Alikarnassos

A brand-new recreational zone will soon elevate the Talassina area in Nea Alikarnassos, offering residents and visitors a vibrant recreational destination. The project, aimed at revitalizing the historic area, promises upgraded living standards, increased foot traffic, and a close connection to nature. With unanimous approval from the Municipal Committee, the plans signal a significant step forward for the community.

The project carries a total budget of €1,060,000. The Municipality of Heraklion will submit a funding proposal to the Green Fund, seeking €636,000 in external aid. The remaining €424,000 will come from municipal resources. Initially conceptualized by the former Municipal Authority, this vision is now brought closer to reality.

The redesigned space spans 1,600 square meters, bounded by Seferis and Artemissias Streets. The development aims to balance functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. The entire program includes:

Multi-sports field

Cycling track

New sidewalks

Outdoor fitness equipment

Decorative trees and shrubs

Pre-installed lawn turf

Irrigation and water-saving systems

Modern urban furniture (benches, trash bins, etc.)

Stand-alone solar lighting units

Solar-powered charging station

A new 1,600m² recreational zone with sports, greenery and modern amenities promises improved urban standards in Nea Alikarnassos.

The Mayor of Heraklion, Alexis Kalokairinos, alongside the Deputy Mayor for Technical Works, Giorgos Sisamakis, said the new urban upgrades are sustainable, with a focus extending beyond convenience to incorporate eco-friendly features like remote irrigation control to reduce water consumption.

However, there’s one big question: when will this transformation be complete? As of now, no timeline or start date has been announced—leaving locals and tourists watching and waiting.

