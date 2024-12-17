Princess Cruises Sale: Save Big on 2025–2027 Dream Vacations

Princess Cruises invites travelers to book their next adventure with the “Come Aboard Sale,” available through February 28, 2025. Offering discounts and perks like up to 40% off fares, complimentary room upgrades, and sail-free deals for third and fourth passengers, this promotion makes planning a dream cruise affordable and stress-free.

This sale includes itineraries across 2025, 2026, and 2027 and spans destinations on all seven continents, featuring over 250 sailings. Whether planning a family vacation, a romantic getaway, or a solo journey, this deal offers something for everyone.

Perks That Make This Sale Unmissable

Up to 40% Off Cruise Fares : Available on 17 ships, including the Sun Princess and Star Princess, exploring 330 destinations worldwide.

: Available on 17 ships, including the Sun Princess and Star Princess, exploring 330 destinations worldwide. Free Room Upgrades : Upgrade within the same stateroom category when available without added cost.

: Upgrade within the same stateroom category when available without added cost. Free Sailings for 3rd and 4th Guests : Ideal for families, kids sail free when booked in the same cabin as the first two guests.

: Ideal for families, kids sail free when booked in the same cabin as the first two guests. Low Deposits of $99 : Refundable deposits make securing your trip simple and affordable.

: Refundable deposits make securing your trip simple and affordable. Save $1,400+ : Exclusive savings on Sanctuary Collection Suites, Mini-Suites, and Balcony staterooms aboard the new Sun Princess and Star Princess.

: Exclusive savings on Sanctuary Collection Suites, Mini-Suites, and Balcony staterooms aboard the new Sun Princess and Star Princess. Better than Best Price Guarantee: Book confidently with price protection valid through December 15, 2025. Get 120% of the price difference as an onboard credit if a lower fare is found before the final payment.

Featured Itineraries

Explore a variety of exciting destinations with these sample sailings:

July 8, 2025 : 12-Day British Isles on Regal Princess, starting at $1,749

: 12-Day British Isles on Regal Princess, starting at $1,749 May 17, 2025 : 7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay on Caribbean Princess, starting at $799

: 7-Day Voyage of the Glaciers with Glacier Bay on Caribbean Princess, starting at $799 June 7, 2025 : 7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Sun Princess, starting at $1,149

: 7-Day Mediterranean with France & Italy on Sun Princess, starting at $1,149 August 1, 2025 : 18-Day Greenland & Canada on Island Princess, starting at $1,999

: 18-Day Greenland & Canada on Island Princess, starting at $1,999 November 8, 2025 : 7-Day Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess, starting at $649

: 7-Day Mexican Riviera on Royal Princess, starting at $649 November 16, 2025: 7-Day Southern Caribbean with Barbados on Grand Princess, starting at $699

Why Choose Princess Cruises?

Princess Cruises blends extraordinary destinations, gourmet dining, and top-tier entertainment into an unforgettable travel experience. Their MedallionClass technology takes service to the next level, ensuring personalized comfort from start to finish.

As Chief Commercial Officer Terry Thornton describes, “Princess creates timeless experiences. Our crew’s warm hospitality turns vacations into something truly special.”

The Princess Cruises sale ends at 11:59 PM PT on February 28, 2025. U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and DC residents are eligible. Start planning and unlock these incredible deals before time runs out.

For full details, visit Princess Cruises Sale.