Văleni’s Sweet Acacia Flower Festival Blooms in May

In the charming village of Văleni, nestled along the banks of the Prut River, an ethnographic-folkloric event, the Sweet Acacia Flower Festival, blossoms each May. This year, save the date for May 19.

Amidst a meadow adorned with fragrant acacia trees in full bloom, the Sweet Acacia Flower (Dulce Floare de Salcâm) festival becomes a gathering place for folk groups from the region and neighbouring counties of Romania. Here, individuals passionate about preserving traditional dances, music, and the cherished customs of their people converge. The local group “Crăițele,” led by the beloved characters “boonika” and “boonelul,” whose fame extends beyond the borders of Moldova, is an integral part of this festive celebration.

Văleni’s Most Appealing Features

Located in the Cahul area of southern Moldova, the charming town of Văleni welcomes guests with its beautiful scenery, rich history, and kind hospitality. This picture-like village, home to around 2,500 people, is the perfect place to escape it all and enjoy real Moldovan life.

The stunning natural setting is Văleni’s most appealing feature. A beautiful tapestry of natural beauty envelops the community, with grassy meadows, clear rivers, and thick forests all around. Those who love nature can go on peaceful walks through the picturesque countryside or go on ecotourism experiences to the adjacent Văleni Forest, a paradise for hikers and birdwatchers.

Surprisingly, Văleni village in Cahul district has triumphed at the 25th General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, winning the esteemed ‘Best Tourism Villages’ title for 2023. This coveted accreditation is a first for the Republic of Moldova as a must-visit tourism destination. The competition was very competitive, with 260 localities from 60 nations taking part.

An additional facet of Văleni village’s authenticity is the Lower Prut Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site that provides tourists with unforgettable experiences that bring locals together and generate long-term revenue for the tourism industry. In addition, the Moldovan national brands ‘Tree of Life’ and ‘Wines of Moldova’ have done an excellent job promoting Văleni’s genuine products, bringing even more attention to Moldova as a desirable tourist destination.