SeaTrac Infrastructure Benefits Visitors with Mobility Challenges at Ligaria Beach

For the second year running, Ligaria Beach in the Municipality of Malevizi has implemented critical infrastructure to assist individuals with disabilities and mobility issues. Thanks to the SeaTrac access system, these visitors can now safely enter and exit the sea independently.

The installation of this autonomous sea access system is an important step towards creating an inclusive environment. Our goal is to ensure that all our residents and visitors, regardless of mobility, can enjoy the beauty of the sea and the recreational opportunities it offers. Menelaos Bokeas, Mayor of Malevizi

This essential infrastructure, sponsored by Supermarket Xalkiadakis, is designed to bring joy and accessibility to beachgoers with mobility challenges. The Municipality of Malevizi has already begun the process of creating a similar setup at the mouth of the Almyros River.

About SeaTrac: Promoting Inclusivity and Wellness

SeaTrac offers a free, unassisted method for people with disabilities to access the sea. This innovative device fosters autonomy and improves quality of life by promoting social inclusion. Caretakers and families can enjoy a hassle-free beach experience. Visitors can check the relevant beach page on seatrac.gr or inquire by calling +30 2610876000 to find out if a remote control is available at a specific beach. Remote controls can also be ordered directly.

Greece Aims to Lead in Accessible Beaches for Disabled Persons

Exploring Ligaria Beach

Ligaria Beach lies 21km northwest of Heraklion and 1km east of Agia Pelagia. Enclosed and protected from strong northwest winds, this beautiful beach features coarse sand and calm turquoise waters. While the eastern part may gather some debris, the western side offers cleaner, flatter sea conditions with smooth rocks and sandy patches.

Ligaria is well-equipped with umbrellas, sunbeds, water sports facilities, a diving school, and nearby beach bars and restaurants. The area also bustles with local visitors, especially on weekends, making parking challenging. Exploring further, a path from the west end of the beach leads to a secret, small beach called Parasfougario, though access is restricted as it is private property.

SeaTrac Access Points Across Crete

SeaTrac’s independent sea access devices for individuals with mobility issues are now available at various locations across Crete:

Kissamos Beach

Chania Agioi Apostoloi (two devices)

Chania Nea Chora

Chania Agios Onoufrios

Chania Marathi

Rethymno Gerani

Paralia Rethimnis

Ligaria Malevizi

Agiou Nikolaou – Kitroplateia

Ierapetra Gorgona

Agia Galini

Plakias

The introduction of SeaTrac access systems at Ligaria Beach exemplifies the commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all visitors. This technology enriches the beach experience for individuals with disabilities, ensuring everyone can enjoy the breathtaking beauty and serene waters of Crete’s stunning coastlines.