Staymenity Launches with 400+ Luxury Rentals in the U.S.

Staymenity has unveiled an innovative online platform, offering over 400 luxurious short-term rental properties across the U.S. These rental homes come equipped with amenities like opulent pools, chef’s kitchens, basketball courts, gyms, and saunas, providing an elite experience. Tailored for event planners and individuals seeking unique events, Staymenity connects property owners and rental guests with one-of-a-kind experiences.

Exclusive Properties on Staymenity

The Mount Olympus Three (Los Angeles) : This 4,100 sq.ft. contemporary villa combines sleek design with luxurious comfort. It features a luxury pool, hot tub, outdoor seating area, fire pit, and projector screen. Ideal for relaxation and social events.

The Carla Ridge Three (Beverly Hills) : Spanning 9,393 sq. ft., this hi-tech estate boasts a luxury pool, stylish patio, state-of-the-art kitchen, and bar. Experience modern sophistication and comfort.

Miami Oasis (Miami): Recently renovated, this home offers a relaxing backyard with a pool, lounge space, putting green, Bocce court, and gazebo complete with a grill and dining area.

Personalized Experiences for Guests

Staymenity rentals offer personalized experiences. Guests can enjoy catering, professional chefs, mixologists, DJs, photographers, event decorators, fitness instructors, and private classes. Properties are available to verified guests over 25 years old for hourly, half-day, and daily rentals. These rentals are perfect for corporate events, wedding rehearsal dinners, and themed gatherings.

Steven Kessler, founder of Staymenity, states that the platform connects luxury property owners with event hosts seeking unique experiences. Whether planning a corporate event, a photoshoot with an ocean view, a 40th birthday party, or a weekly basketball game with friends, Staymenity makes it possible. The platform personalizes the luxury event rental space by pairing properties with curated guest experiences like professional photographers, private chefs, and exercise classes.

A Safe and Easy-to-Use Platform

Staymenity ensures safety and ease of use for property hosts with features such as:

A request-to-book feature

Dynamic pricing tools

ID verification

Security deposit collection

Integrated damage protection

Options to add personalized experiences and amenities

Local vendors can also showcase their products, amenities, and services on the platform, providing luxury property hosts and their guests with a wide range of options.