Vlora International Airport to be Completed This Year

Vlora International Airport (Vlorë International Airport) to be finished by year-end

First passengers expected in 2025

The runway is 3.2 km long and 60 meters wide

Passenger terminal spanning 20,000 square meters

Expected to handle 3 million passengers annually

Durrës-Prishtina railway project in progress

Construction bids for the new Durrës commercial port opening soon

Tourist ports in Durrës, Vlora, Sarandë, and Lezha are under development

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Belinda Balluku announced that the Vlora International Airport will be completed by the end of this year. In a video presented at the Socialist Party’s Electoral Congress, Balluku stated that the airport will welcome its first passengers in 2025.

The runway, 3.2 km in length and 60 meters in width, and a passenger terminal covering 20,000 square meters will support the arrival and departure of up to 3 million passengers annually. This development aims to position Vlora as a primary travel destination in Albania.

Major Infrastructure Projects in Progress

Balluku highlighted ongoing efforts on significant projects, including the Durrës-Prishtina railway. She revealed that a tender will be announced within days for constructing a new Durrës commercial port in Porto Romano. Tourist ports in Durrës and Vlora are currently under construction, soon to be followed by ports in Saranda and Lezha, despite challenges related to property ownership.

Balluku committed that by 2030, Albania will become a net energy exporter. The bidding process for the Milot Balldren segment will open shortly, and the design phase for the Milot–Poliçan segment will commence soon. The Socialist Party is holding its Electoral Congress at the Congress Palace, where Rama is expected to unveil a new platform for selecting candidates for the 2025 elections.