Summary: Scheduled firing drills at the NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI).

Scheduled firing drills at the NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI). Restricted Zones: “Alpha One” (A1) and “Alpha Two” (A2).

“Alpha One” (A1) and “Alpha Two” (A2). Dates: April 24, 28, and 29, 2026.

April 24, 28, and 29, 2026. Impact: Land and sea zones in Chania and Rethymno.

Spring Drills on the Northwestern Coast of Crete

The military authorities have announced a series of scheduled firing exercises to take place during the final ten days of April. These activations will temporarily restrict access to specific sea and land sectors near the prefectures of Chania and Rethymno, affecting local transit and maritime activities.

Schedule of Restrictions

The dangerous zones will be activated during the following windows:

April 24: Zone “A1 (ALPHA ONE)” will be active from 08:00 to 15:00 .

Zone will be active from . April 28 & 29: Zone “A2 (ALPHA TWO)” will be active from 09:00 to 17:00.

Safety for Mariners

Local port authorities in Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion are currently receiving real-time updates regarding the exact boundaries of these danger zones. Mariners, fishermen, and leisure craft operators are urged to coordinate with local harbor masters before setting sail on these dates. While the schedule is firm, exercises are occasionally canceled due to weather; however, the restrictions remain legally in force unless otherwise stated by the Port Police.

Noise Advisory: Sound Travels

For those staying in coastal villages or in the hills overlooking the bays of Chania and Rethymno, please be aware that sound travels far across the water. You may hear rhythmic thuds or sharp echoes during the active firing windows. While the sound can be startling—especially given the current geopolitical tensions—it is strictly limited to these controlled training exercises. There is no need for alarm; the “noise” is simply the byproduct of standard drills taking place miles offshore or within the designated range.

If you are visiting Chania or Rethymno during these dates, there is no cause for alarm. These exercises are routine, scheduled training maneuvers conducted within the established boundaries of the NATO Missile Firing Installation (NAMFI).