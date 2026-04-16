Invitation to a Sunday Hike Through Kalidonia

What: A 7km circular guided hike

A 7km circular guided hike Where: Starting at the former Kalidonia Primary School, Platanias

Starting at the former Kalidonia Primary School, Platanias When: Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 3:00 PM Key Landmarks: Melissourgio village, Prophet Elias chapel, Venetian fountain of Kamara.

Melissourgio village, Prophet Elias chapel, Venetian fountain of Kamara. Difficulty: Easy/Moderate.

Easy/Moderate. Essentials: Light clothing, sturdy shoes, and plenty of water.

Light clothing, sturdy shoes, and plenty of water. Support: Medical coverage provided by the Red Cross.

At 3:00 PM this Sunday, the gates of the former Primary School of Kalidonia will serve as the starting line for a journey as much about the past as about the landscape. This 7-kilometer hike is a curated walk through the historic and environmental markers of the Kolymvari (also Kolymbari) district.

The route climbs steadily toward the ridge, passing through the settlement of Melissourgio. Here, the path winds through narrow alleys and past traditional fountains that have served as the lifeblood of the village for generations.

Once hikers reach the crest near the chapel of Prophet Elias, the reward is a panoramic double-view: the wide blue expanse of the Chania Gulf on one side and the rugged Kissamos Gulf on the other.

The descent brings hikers into Kamara, a village home to a beautifully restored Venetian fountain—a testament to the layers of Cretan history that the Municipality of Platanias has worked to preserve and signpost for modern explorers.

The Women’s Association of Kalidonia and local council members will act as guides and hosts, offering hospitality you won’t find on a standard tourist trail. To ensure everyone stays safe on the trail, the Kissamos branch of the Red Cross will be accompanying the group throughout the circuit.

As the trek concludes back where it began, the experience leaves participants with more than just a few miles behind them. It offers a rare glimpse into the “internal” Crete, the one that exists beyond brochures, in the shade of Venetian stones and the hospitality of a village square.