Arkalos Mountain Running Club Members Clean Nerokourou and Malaxa Trails

For the members of the Arkalos Mountain Running Club, the rugged trails between Nerokourou and Malaxa are more than just a training ground—they are a sanctuary. This week, however, the familiar rhythmic thud of running shoes was replaced by the rustle of heavy-duty bags. In a significant display of environmental stewardship, the club’s runners gathered not to clock miles or chase personal bests, but to restore the dignity of the landscape they call home.

The slopes of Malaxa, which offer some of the most sweeping views of Chania and the Aegean beyond, had become burdened by the weight of neglect. The runners scoured the paths and steep hillsides, collecting a massive volume of debris. By the end of the day, dozens of bags were filled—a stark reminder of the footprint left behind by those who visit the mountains without respecting them.

The Spirit of the Badger

Taking their name from the resilient Cretan badger, the Arkalos club sent a clear message through their sweat and effort: our mountains are our home, and protecting them is a collective responsibility. This initiative highlights a growing trend in Crete where the sporting community is taking the lead in environmental protection, blending athleticism with “Plopping” (picking up litter while jogging) and volunteerism.

Collective Impact: Small groups can manage large volumes of waste in a single afternoon.

Small groups can manage large volumes of waste in a single afternoon. Volunteerism: The event showcased the power of local clubs in maintaining public lands.

The event showcased the power of local clubs in maintaining public lands. Awareness: A call to action for all citizens to keep the beauty of the Cretan outdoors intact.

It is a simple truth that those who run the furthest often see the most; by cleaning the paths of Malaxa, Arkalos has ensured that the next generation of runners sees only the wild, unblemished beauty of the Cretan earth.

Ο Σύλλογος ορεινού τρεξίματος «Άρκαλος» καθαρίζει τα μονοπάτια: Δράση αγάπης σε Νεροκούρου – Μαλάξα