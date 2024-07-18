New Nightjet Sleeper Trains

- Austria’s ÖBB to introduce new Nightjet trains on September 10, 2024
- Routes include Munich to Bologna, Salzburg to Florence, and Vienna to Rome
- New trains already operating on routes like Hamburg to Vienna and Bregenze to Vienna
- Trains feature sleeper, couchette, and multi-functional cars with modern amenities
Travelers enthusiastic about sleeper trains and Italy can look forward to new experiences starting September 10, 2024, with Austrian operator ÖBB’s latest Nightjet trains. These state-of-the-art trains will operate on select routes, providing a more comfortable journey through some of Italy’s most beautiful cities.
Starting September 10, 2024, the Nightjet trains will enhance travel on routes such as:
- Munich to Bologna
- Salzburg to Florence
- Vienna to Rome
These luxurious trains aim to upgrade the rail travel experience across Europe.
The new Nightjet trains already service popular routes like:
- Hamburg to Vienna, including connections to Munich and Innsbruck since December 10, 2023
- Bregenze and Feldkirch to Vienna since March 5, 2024
State-of-the-Art Train Features
Each Nightjet train consists of seven cars designed for comfort and convenience:
- Two sleeper cars
- Three couchette cars
- One multi-functional car (with luggage space, an accessible sleeper compartment, and seating)
- One seats-only car
Passengers booking a sleeper car can choose between ‘comfort’ or ‘comfort plus’ options, both of which include:
- Adjustable temperature control
- Multi-coloured mood lighting
- Attendant call buttons
- Two beds, a table, and chairs
The ‘comfort plus’ option offers additional space and even a shower cubicle, enhancing the overall travel experience.
The couchette car includes:
- 28 mini cabins
- Three compartments bookable for families
- Single-gender compartments for solo travellers
These new Nightjet trains by ÖBB promise a significant upgrade in rail travel across Italy and beyond. With luxurious features and a range of amenities, passengers can look forward to a comfortable and stylish journey. Keep an eye on future updates as Europe’s rail travel continues its exciting resurgence.