New Nightjet Sleeper Trains

Austria’s ÖBB to introduce new Nightjet trains on September 10, 2024

Routes include Munich to Bologna, Salzburg to Florence, and Vienna to Rome

New trains already operating on routes like Hamburg to Vienna and Bregenze to Vienna

Trains feature sleeper, couchette, and multi-functional cars with modern amenities

Travelers enthusiastic about sleeper trains and Italy can look forward to new experiences starting September 10, 2024, with Austrian operator ÖBB’s latest Nightjet trains. These state-of-the-art trains will operate on select routes, providing a more comfortable journey through some of Italy’s most beautiful cities.

From 10 September, new generation Nightjet trains will take over the Munich/Salzburg/Vienna – Bologna/Florence/Rome sleeper route. pic.twitter.com/5UHC8KCl3K — The Man in Seat 61 (@seatsixtyone) July 9, 2024

Starting September 10, 2024, the Nightjet trains will enhance travel on routes such as:

Munich to Bologna

Salzburg to Florence

Vienna to Rome

These luxurious trains aim to upgrade the rail travel experience across Europe.

The new Nightjet trains already service popular routes like:

Hamburg to Vienna, including connections to Munich and Innsbruck since December 10, 2023

Bregenze and Feldkirch to Vienna since March 5, 2024

State-of-the-Art Train Features

Each Nightjet train consists of seven cars designed for comfort and convenience:

Two sleeper cars

Three couchette cars

One multi-functional car (with luggage space, an accessible sleeper compartment, and seating)

One seats-only car

Passengers booking a sleeper car can choose between ‘comfort’ or ‘comfort plus’ options, both of which include:

Adjustable temperature control

Multi-coloured mood lighting

Attendant call buttons

Two beds, a table, and chairs

The ‘comfort plus’ option offers additional space and even a shower cubicle, enhancing the overall travel experience.

The couchette car includes:

28 mini cabins

Three compartments bookable for families

Single-gender compartments for solo travellers

These new Nightjet trains by ÖBB promise a significant upgrade in rail travel across Italy and beyond. With luxurious features and a range of amenities, passengers can look forward to a comfortable and stylish journey. Keep an eye on future updates as Europe’s rail travel continues its exciting resurgence.