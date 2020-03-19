Aegean Airlines Cuts Flights and Issues Vouchers for Ticket Holders

Pin 0 Shares

Aegean Airlines has announced a drastic curtailment of scheduled flights abroad and in Greece by the end of April. As part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the Greek air carrier will cut most flights abroad, and drastically cut domestic flights.

The airline has also offered to assist the government to repatriate Greek nationals from countries that have already suspended or plan to suspend flights. Aegean carrier clarified that passengers with tickets could rebook them without fees for later in the future, while those who don’t wish to do so will get a voucher corresponding to the price of their ticket that will be valid on Aegean Airlines or Olympic Air for up to a year from issue.

The credit voucher can be applied for online-only, but passengers must submit their requests by March 19 (Thursday). Aegean Airlines discouraged customers from calling, asking them to use the website instead.

A basic schedule with fewer flights will be maintained for basic EU destinations and for all domestic destinations.

Source: Tornos News