STAMA Welcomes New Short-Term Rental Regulations

STAMA, the Association of Short-Term Rental Property Companies, approved the recent legislation to regulate short-term rentals. The group considers the law’s final text as a validation of its long-standing proposals for improving the sector.

“The final form of the bill gives us the strength to continue our struggle as a responsible institutional body to defend the interests of short-term rental professionals and highlight our contribution to the national economy, local communities and entrepreneurship,” STAMA officials stated in a press release.

What’s in the New Law?

The legislation “Law on Standards for Short-Term Rental Properties, Environmental Classification, Simplifying Tourism Business Processes, and Other Urgent Provisions” sets new requirements for short-term rental properties. This step is crucial for enhancing service quality and visitor safety in Greece.

Key features of the law, which takes effect on October 1, 2025, focus on:

Establishing safety and quality criteria for short-term rentals.

Simplifying bureaucratic procedures for tourism enterprises.

Strengthening oversight of tourist infrastructure.

STAMA acknowledged that its participation in committee discussions came late but described the eventual collaboration as a “positive first step.”

Positive Feedback from STAMA

STAMA issued a statement celebrating the law’s approval:

“The establishment of standards for short-term rentals through this law is a necessary and welcome move to upgrade hospitality services. We fully support its implementation.”

The association pointed to its proposals from May 19, 2024, as a guide that helped shape the final law. Although many of these practices were already in place among STAMA members, the group emphasized making them universally mandatory.

Suggested Improvements

STAMA’s previously submitted suggestions focused on multiple key areas:

1. Sustainability Practices

Use of renewable energy sources for all electricity needs.

Installation of energy-efficient appliances like air conditioners and LED lighting.

Water-saving mechanisms and recycling facilities.

2. Liability Insurance

Mandatory liability insurance for all registered rental properties to ensure guest safety.

3. Fire Safety

Provision of fire extinguishers in every property as a precaution against potential hazards.

4. Evacuation Signs

Clear exit signs for use in emergencies, especially in a country with high seismic activity.

5. Basic First Aid Kits

First aid supplies will be kept in every property, with regular updates every six months.

6. Sanitation Measures

Compulsory disinfection of properties and collaborative agreements with pest control associations.

STAMA also encouraged the adoption of further property requirements, including:

Smoke detectors.

Updated electrical safety certifications.

Anti-slip surfaces in bathrooms.

Kitchen tools proportional to guest capacity.

User-friendly information on emergency medical contacts.

Despite having initial concerns over the lack of industry involvement, STAMA believes the final legislation aligns with their recommendations and fulfils their push for safety, quality, and modern standards. Their collaboration with organizations like POMIDA played a significant role in reaching a satisfactory outcome.

By continuing to refine the industry’s practices, STAMA aims to maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for tourists while enhancing the reputation of Greek short-term rentals.