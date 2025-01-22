Astoria Bus Stop in Heraklion Temporarily Moved

The Astoria bus stop has been temporarily relocated to Averof Street.

Pedestrian safety is prioritized during the sidewalk reconstruction near the Astoria Hotel and Cinema.

This temporary move will last approximately 1.5 months.

The stop will return to its original location after construction ends.

Construction work on Freedom Square (Plateia Eleftherias) continues, with crews focusing on improving the pedestrian area near the Astoria Cinema and Hotel. These upgrades are part of a larger project to enhance the square’s appeal and functionality.

The Astoria bus stop has been temporarily moved to prioritize safety for both pedestrians and public transport users. It is now situated at the beginning of Averof Street, just a short walk from its usual location.

What to Expect During This Period

The change is expected to last around six weeks. Once the reconstruction is complete, the bus stop will return to its previous position in front of the hotel. Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time if using public transit during this adjustment.

City officials stated, “This adjustment ensures public safety while improving the area surrounding Freedom Square. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.”

Heraklion visitors and residents should stay alert to any further updates and check local transit schedules to avoid disruptions. A smoother, more pedestrian-friendly Freedom Square awaits once the project is complete.