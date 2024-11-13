Armenia to Attend Vienna’s Spittelberg Christmas Market

Armenia will participate in Vienna’s acclaimed Spittelberg Christmas Market from November 16th to December 23rd. Armenia seeks to showcase its rich cultural heritage on an international stage through a dedicated pavilion. The participation is organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport in conjunction with the Culture Development Foundation and the Hovhannes Sharambeyan Museum of Folk Arts. Visitors will be able to familiarize themselves with various Armenian crafts and purchase souvenirs, including carpets, pottery, and dolls.

About Vienna’s Spittelberg Christmas Market

Spittelberg’s story is one of urban revival. In the 1980s, plans loomed to demolish the area for new developments. Intervention by activists and politicians transformed this fate, leading to restoration and newfound vitality. Today, Spittelberg thrives with bars, restaurants, and shops, and the Christmas market is a testament to this renaissance.

Unlike many markets, Spittelberg’s doesn’t spread across a broad square. Instead, it weaves through narrow streets, alleyways, and courtyards, surrounded by illuminated doorways opening into galleries, craft stores, lively bars, and enchanting settings. Many buildings date back to the early 19th century, offering a glimpse of Biedermeier architecture, known for its modest style and reflecting the rising middle class amid a state era marked by caution and censorship.

The market provides an intimate atmosphere embedded within the local community. Its organic, unpredictable aesthetic sets it apart. Stalls vary in design, creating a network of lights and sounds. Once renowned solely for its diverse crafts, the market shares its artistic reputation with the Art Advent market on Karlsplatz.

Expect a unique assortment of goods, ranging from jewellery and ceramics to leather items and alternative fashion. Food and drink stalls are abundant, featuring seasonal favourites like roasted almonds, punch, and chocolate-covered fruits, alongside international delights such as raclette, arancini, and Greek souvlaki. Unique finds like craft gins and chocolates also make an appearance.

2024 Dates and Times: The 2024 market will run from November 16th to December 23rd. Opening times are 2:00 pm to 9:30 pm on weekdays and 11:00 am to 9:30 pm on weekends and public holidays.

For more information, visit Spittelberg Christmas Market.