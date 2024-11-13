Festive Traditions in Albania

In Albania, though Christians constitute only 16% of the population, with 51% being Muslim, cities come alive with decorations for Christmas and New Year. Albanian Christians celebrate several traditions during this festive season.

From December 6, 2024, until January 6, 2025, the heart of Albania transforms into a vibrant Christmas wonderland. Tirana, the capital, comes alive with festive lights, offering a wondrous market experience filled with handmade crafts and local delicacies. The Tirana Winter Festival lights up three spots: Skanderbeg Square, Blloku, and Pazari i Ri. Skanderbeg Square, at the city’s core, hosts the main market, featuring a towering Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy numerous attractions, including a Ferris wheel and chalets selling homemade gifts and treats.

Tirana Christmas Market in 2023. (Photo: Visit Tirana)

Advent and Christmas Time

Advent serves as a spiritual preparation for celebrating Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, functioning as a brief fasting period before Christmas festivities. This remembrance holds significance as it encourages families to celebrate within their homes, which act as small domestic churches.

Preparing the Home with Festive Decor

When to Start Decorating

Advent’s penitential nature suggests beginning decorations after the Feast of the Immaculate Conception on December 8th.

Decoration Ideas

In the past, limited resources meant only using greenery, ribbons, or balloons for decorations. Today, a wide range of materials are available for home decoration, like:

Colorful Lights : Decorating the exterior with colorful lights symbolizes Christ’s triumph over darkness and expresses the anticipation of His birth.

: Decorating the exterior with colorful lights symbolizes Christ’s triumph over darkness and expresses the anticipation of His birth. Garlands and Bows: Placed on doors and in main rooms, these decorations often use colors like green (plant life), red (animal life), and gold or silver (light).

The Christmas Tree

The Christmas Tree is now the most common festive decoration, though it was once known as the New Year’s Tree during communism when the government suppressed religious freedom.

Timing for the Christmas Tree

Setting Up and Taking Down

Set up the Christmas tree in the living room or another prominent area a few days before December 25th. The lights should be turned on starting from Christmas Eve night.

The tree stays up through Christmas until the Sunday of the Baptism of the Lord, the first Sunday after January 6th.

Origin and Significance

The tradition originated in Germany during the Middle Ages and spread globally. Initially, trees were placed in front of cathedrals to depict dramatic biblical scenes like those of Adam and Eve. Over time, it symbolized the transformation from sin to salvation with Christ’s birth, preferring evergreen trees to represent life even in winter.

Decorations

Originally, trees were adorned with red and yellow apples to symbolize Adam and Eve’s original sin. Later additions included colored pinecones, sweets, and lights. Today’s trees may feature colored balls, golden and silver ribbons, and long light strands, with even artificial trees being embraced to protect nature.

Symbolism

The Christmas tree symbolizes life and light, expressing joy in welcoming Jesus Christ as the true light and life for all humankind.

Preparing the Nativity Scene

Traditionally of Italian origin, nativity scenes were first set in churches but are now common in homes, often under or near the Christmas Tree.

Timing and Meaning of the Nativity

Setting Up the Nativity Scene

Materials for the nativity scene, such as colored paper for the mountains or fabric for the sky, start being gathered after December 8th. Final construction should wait until the days before Christmas.

By December 24th, all elements should be set, excluding the infant Jesus, who is placed in the manger after the Midnight Mass. This scene remains up through the Baptism of the Lord on the first Sunday following January 6th.

Significance

The nativity visually represents the divine mystery of Jesus’ birth over 2000 years ago. Key features include:

Stable or Cave : Houses Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus in the manger, symbolizing the Church’s role in offering Christ to all.

: Houses Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus in the manger, symbolizing the Church’s role in offering Christ to all. Ox and Donkey : Represent Israel and the pagans, fed with Christ.

: Represent Israel and the pagans, fed with Christ. Star : Signals the Messiah’s arrival.

: Signals the Messiah’s arrival. Shepherds and Kings: Represent Israel and gentiles arriving to worship the Messiah.

Family prayers take place before the nativity throughout the Christmas season.

Christmas Eve Dinner

December 24th marks the final day of Advent, a penitential time that in the past involved abstaining from meat. On this day, families enjoy a heartier meal, often fish, before attending the Midnight Mass for Christmas.

Today, many families maintain this tradition. However, preparation for the celebration is deemed best through confession and charitable deeds towards people with low incomes.

Midnight Mass of Christmas

The key liturgical celebration is the Midnight Mass, marking the Savior’s arrival and the beginning of Christmas. By ancient tradition, this Mass begins at midnight between December 24th and 25th. When not possible, it may still be celebrated on the evening of the 24th, while daytime Mass on December 25th serves those unable to attend at night.

Blessed Water

The Feast of the Epiphany, celebrated on January 6th and known popularly as the Blessing of the Water, occurs during Christmas time. The name arises from the rite of water blessing during the Mass, reminiscent of Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan.

Believers traditionally bring some blessed water home to make the sign of the cross before prayer or use it to bless the sick.