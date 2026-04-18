Sub-Directorate for Combating Organized Crime to Open in Crete

During a recent visit to Heraklion for the inauguration of the new Police Catering Club, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis unveiled a comprehensive plan to bolster security across Crete. While describing Crete as one of the most peaceful regions in terms of general crime, the Minister emphasized that “strong structures” are now essential to prevent organized crime from gaining a foothold.

“We are here and we are building services, we are building structures and infrastructure to deal with these phenomena,” said Chrisochoidis.

The Elite 130

The centerpiece of this strategy is the new Sub-Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. Currently operating with a small core of 20 officers, the unit is set to expand to 130 members within days. Crucially, the Minister noted that the selection process has already been completed, favoring local officers. This “home-grown” force is expected to provide deep regional knowledge in the fight against complex criminal activities.

Fortifying Airport and Port Security

With the tourist season gathering momentum, the Minister also addressed the security of Crete’s primary entry points. To ensure a seamless and safe experience for millions of visitors, Heraklion’s infrastructure is receiving an immediate personnel boost:

Nikos Kazantzakis Airport: 50 additional permanent officers.

50 additional permanent officers. Heraklion Port: 20 additional permanent officers.

The new unit will initially find its home in the historic village of Archanes. After an inspection of the old Cooperative building with Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis, it was decided that this site will eventually house the permanent headquarters. In the interim, the unit will operate from the first floor of the old Archanes Primary School to ensure operations begin without delay.

Χρυσοχοΐδης για Οργανωμένο Κρήτης: «Χτίζουμε δομές – Σύντομα 130 αστυνομικοί στην Υποδιεύθυνση»