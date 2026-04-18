Heraklion Municipal Shelter Organizes Dog-walking Event on Sunday

This Sunday, April 19, the air won’t just be filled with the scent of spring; it will be filled with the barks and yips of anticipation as the Volunteers of the Heraklion Municipal Shelter host their bi-monthly “Dog Walk” (Σκυλοβόλτα).

The action takes place from 10:00 to 13:00 at the shelter in Finikia. No long-term commitment is required—just a pair of comfortable shoes and a heart open to a little bit of unconditional love. Who knows? A casual Sunday stroll might lead to a lifelong friendship.

For the dogs waiting in the shelter, these Sundays are the highlight of their existence. It is a time for them to step beyond the gates, to feel the grass beneath their paws, and to receive the “caresses and joy” they so patiently wait for. But for the human participants, the experience is often just as transformative.

More Than Just a Walk

The “Dog Walk” has become a vital institution for socializing the animals on the city’s reintegration list. By interacting with various people in an outdoor setting, the dogs become more “adoptable,” learning to trust and engage with the world beyond their kennels. For the citizens of Heraklion, it’s a chance to meet these animals “face-to-paw,” away from the formal atmosphere of an adoption office.

Whether you are looking for a new family member or want to spend a Sunday morning giving back, the invitation is open. It is an opportunity to see the “eyes like icons” that Mihaela Lica Butler once wrote about—only this time, they are looking up at you from the end of a leash, ready for a three-hour adventure.