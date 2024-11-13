73% of Europeans Plan to Travel More This Winter

New insights from the European Travel Commission reveal a notable increase in travel plans among Europeans for the 2024-2025 autumn-winter season. Here’s a breakdown of the findings:

Overall Travel Intent: 73% of Europeans plan to travel between October 2024 and March 2025, marking a 6% rise from last year.

Age Group Trends: Those aged 35-44 show an especially high interest in travel, with 78% planning trips.

Destination Preferences

While commonly visited countries like Spain, France, and Italy remain popular, many travellers aim to explore less-visited areas within these nations:

Spain and France : Preferred by 7% of respondents.

: Preferred by 7% of respondents. Italy : Chosen by 6%.

: Chosen by 6%. Germany, Austria, and Greece: Favored by 5%.

Interestingly, 51% of travellers express interest in lesser-known spots, avoiding the usual tourist crowds. Specifically, 38% want less touristy places, and 18% plan to visit remote, underdeveloped areas.

Trends by Age Group

Young Travelers : Younger generations drive travel enthusiasm, with 75% of those aged 25-34 planning trips, up 9% from last year. 64% of 18-24-year-olds have similar plans, showing an 8% increase.

: Younger generations drive travel enthusiasm, with 75% of those aged 25-34 planning trips, up 9% from last year. 64% of 18-24-year-olds have similar plans, showing an 8% increase. Older Travelers: Of those 55 and over, 75% intend to travel—an increase of 4%. They seek cultural and outdoor experiences in well-equipped destinations.

Shifting Budgets and Concerns

Many travellers are less worried about costs this year:

Travel Budget : 27% plan to spend between €500 and €1,000 per person per trip, while 26% have budgets between €1,500 and €2,500—a 3% increase from the previous year.

: 27% plan to spend between €500 and €1,000 per person per trip, while 26% have budgets between €1,500 and €2,500—a 3% increase from the previous year. Economic Concerns : Only 19% worry about travel expenses, down 3% from last year. However, 15% remain concerned about financial stability.

: Only 19% worry about travel expenses, down 3% from last year. However, 15% remain concerned about financial stability. Geopolitical and Weather Concerns: Conflicts in Ukraine (13%) and tensions in the Middle East (9%) are significant worries.

Choosing a Destination

Safety tops the list for 18% when selecting a holiday spot, followed by stable weather and good deals at 12%. Additionally, 10% prioritize friendly locals.

This data highlights a strong, rekindled desire to explore, with both younger and older generations eager even after the summer peak season. It also reflects a growing interest in unique experiences and destinations that stray from the well-trodden path, fostering responsible tourism and enriching cultural experiences.