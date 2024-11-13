Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

73% of Europeans Plan to Travel More This Winter

- November 13th, 2024 07:41 am

73% of Europeans plan to travel in the winter of 2024-2025, a sign of reduced financial concerns. Lesser-known destinations are favoured.

73% of Europeans plan to travel in the winter of 2024-2025, a sign of reduced financial concerns. Lesser-known destinations are favoured.

Share
Share
Tweet

New insights from the European Travel Commission reveal a notable increase in travel plans among Europeans for the 2024-2025 autumn-winter season. Here’s a breakdown of the findings:

  • Overall Travel Intent: 73% of Europeans plan to travel between October 2024 and March 2025, marking a 6% rise from last year.
  • Age Group Trends: Those aged 35-44 show an especially high interest in travel, with 78% planning trips.

Destination Preferences

While commonly visited countries like Spain, France, and Italy remain popular, many travellers aim to explore less-visited areas within these nations:

  • Spain and France: Preferred by 7% of respondents.
  • Italy: Chosen by 6%.
  • Germany, Austria, and Greece: Favored by 5%.

Interestingly, 51% of travellers express interest in lesser-known spots, avoiding the usual tourist crowds. Specifically, 38% want less touristy places, and 18% plan to visit remote, underdeveloped areas.

Trends by Age Group

  • Young Travelers: Younger generations drive travel enthusiasm, with 75% of those aged 25-34 planning trips, up 9% from last year. 64% of 18-24-year-olds have similar plans, showing an 8% increase.
  • Older Travelers: Of those 55 and over, 75% intend to travel—an increase of 4%. They seek cultural and outdoor experiences in well-equipped destinations.

Shifting Budgets and Concerns

Many travellers are less worried about costs this year:

  • Travel Budget: 27% plan to spend between €500 and €1,000 per person per trip, while 26% have budgets between €1,500 and €2,500—a 3% increase from the previous year.
  • Economic Concerns: Only 19% worry about travel expenses, down 3% from last year. However, 15% remain concerned about financial stability.
  • Geopolitical and Weather Concerns: Conflicts in Ukraine (13%) and tensions in the Middle East (9%) are significant worries.

Choosing a Destination

Safety tops the list for 18% when selecting a holiday spot, followed by stable weather and good deals at 12%. Additionally, 10% prioritize friendly locals.

This data highlights a strong, rekindled desire to explore, with both younger and older generations eager even after the summer peak season. It also reflects a growing interest in unique experiences and destinations that stray from the well-trodden path, fostering responsible tourism and enriching cultural experiences.

About Victoria Udrea

Victoria Udrea currently holds the position of Editorial Assistant at Argophilia Travel News. Before joining the team at Argophilia, Victoria gained experience as a PR consultant at Pamil Visions PR. Additionally, she contributes to Realty Biz News, where she focuses on writing about smart home technology and real estate news.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet