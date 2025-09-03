Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Search Underway for Missing Spearfisher in Palaiochora Waters

- September 3rd, 2025 07:37 pm

A 50-year-old spearfisher vanished Tuesday near Voulolimni in Palaiochora, Chania. Coast Guard vessels, a private boat, and Frontex are conducting an intensive search.

A 50-year-old spearfisher vanished Tuesday near Voulolimni in Palaiochora, Chania. Coast Guard vessels, a private boat, and Frontex are conducting an intensive search.

Meta Description: A 50-year-old spearfisher vanished Tuesday near Vo

A search and rescue operation is underway off the coast of Chania after a 50-year-old spearfisher disappeared on Tuesday afternoon near the area of Voulolimni in Palaiochora.

According to reports, the man had gone out alone to fish but failed to return, prompting immediate concern from family members and the local community. When no signs of life appeared, the Hellenic Coast Guard was alerted and launched an extensive operation to track him down.

Patrol boats of the Coast Guard, a private vessel, and a Frontex boat are combing the waters around Voulolimni, with efforts continuing late into the evening. Despite the intensity of the search, no trace of the missing spearfisher has yet been found.

Authorities remain on high alert, stressing that the operation will continue without pause until there is clarity on the man’s fate.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

Previous:
Next: